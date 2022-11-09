Yesli Vega concedes to Spanberger in 7th District race

Republican Yesli Vega conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on Wednesday morning, after every vote had been counted.

Spanberger won re-election with 52% of the vote, surpassing Vega by about 10,000 ballots, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

“We gave it our all but came up a little short last night,” Vega said in a statement on social media. “God is still on the throne.”

As a member of the Prince William County board of supervisors, Vega said she looks forward to working with Spanberger. Vega congratulated the congresswoman and thanked her family and supporters.

“While this loss is heartbreaking, I’m still committed to serving the people of Prince William County on the board of supervisors,” she said. “We live in the greatest country in the world, and I pray for a better an brighter future for all.”

Late Tuesday night, Vega opted not to concede. At that point, there was just one precinct remaining that had not reported its votes, and the Associated Press had called the race for Spanberger.