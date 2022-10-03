Youngkin: All of the above on energy, with regulatory reform

Virginia would use its existing nuclear expertise to jump into a new way of generating electricity – small modular reactors - and return to the State Corporation Commission much of the oversight the General Assembly has stripped away over the years under a new energy plan Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing for the state.

To reduce the state’s carbon footprint, Youngkin’s Virginia Energy Plan calls for looking beyond solar- and wind-powered generation of electricity. He wants to develop hydrogen-fueled facilities and tap some of the state’s geological features, such as saline reservoirs and coal seams that can’t be mined, as storage sites for carbon dioxide sequestered from the atmosphere.

The plan calls on the General Assembly to amend or repeal several laws enacted over the last 15 years, and to allocate funds for research and development initiatives.

The plan urges rolling back legislation pushed in recent years by Dominion Energy, the electric monopoly serving much of the state. That includes the 2007 repeal of Virginia’s shortlived deregulation. It also includes the 2018 Grid Transformation Act, which authorized the use of excess profits realized during the freeze of base rates since 2015 to fund a sweeping modernization of the state’s network of high voltage wires and their control and safety equipment.

Echoing Youngkin’s criticism of the Virginia restoration plan for Chesapeake Bay, the plan also calls for changes to the two-year-old Virginia Clean Energy Act, saying it sets rigid final goals for the state’s move away from using fossil fuels to generate electricity without providing intermediate milestones.

The plan calls for periodic reviews of the act, saying it has introduced uncertainty to the state’s energy markets, pushes up the cost of electricity and raises concerns that blackouts and brownouts could become more common.

“If the state is going to grow, we need energy that’s reliable, affordable and clean,” Youngkin said in an interview. He said the Northam administration's approach was too rigid and relied too much on projections that underestimate power demand.

"We need an all of the above approach," he said, while noting "it is good to have goals" in the Virginia Clean Energy Act's deadline of 2045 and 2050 for Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to shut down all their fossil fuel plants.

But, he added, it is premature to say if the kind of every-five-year review and reauthorization of VCEA that his plans call for means that there will be no gas-fired generating plans by those deadlines.

“This is aspirational and realistic …. We need a long-term energy plan that lets us assess how technology and costs are changing and that continues to evolve,” he said.

While the plan does not say the act’s deadline for shutting down fossil-fuel fired generating plants needs to pushed back or canceled, it does say the SCC should have the power to say when or if generating plants should be shuttered.

Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, said: “This ‘all-of-the-above’ energy plan is really just a thinly veiled attempt to obstruct our transition to a clean energy economy and roll back the climate action policies that are securing cleaner air for Virginia while creating jobs and investment in our state."

He said the General Assembly intended the energy plan as a road map to a clean energy figure, but that “Governor Youngkin has instead given up by generating a plan with big handouts to the fossil fuel industry and that does little to accomplish even his own stated goals.”

The plan repeats Youngkin's earlier call for repeal of legislation committing Virginia to follow California’s lead on requiring low-emission and zero-emission vehicles. Since the bill’s enactment, California’s plan would bar the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks by 2035.

The plan calls for a collaboration of the state, companies and universities to develop the nation’s first commercial small nuclear reactor, to be located in Southwest Virginia. It notes that two of the world’s largest nuclear companies, BWXT and Framatone are based in Lynchburg, while Newport News Shipbuilding builds and refuels the nation’s nuclear aircraft carriers and builds nuclear submarines.

Small modular reactors are about one-third the size of current power plant reactors, and don’t need as much fuel. Their modular design means they don’t cost as much, either.

“This is a chance for us to embrace the future, with small modular reactors,” Youngkin said.

"This is a moonshot challenge, to have a commercial small modular reactor producing clean nuclear power in 10 years," he said.

The plan calls for similar efforts with hydrogen-fueled generation, recycling spent nuclear fuel, as well as for building on Virginia’s early lead with offshore wind.

It would restore the SCC’s every-two-year review of electric monopoly rates and earnings, the traditional approach that said if a utility earns excess profits, its rates need to come down.

In addition, Youngkin wants to repeal language in state law pushed by Dominion and by environmental groups that declare some projects - such as offshore wind farms - to be automatically in the public interest, instead of allowing the SCC to make that determination by evaluating benefits and costs, as it used to do.

The 2007 re-regulation law allowed utilities to add “riders” or “rate adjustment clause” surcharges to customers’ bills, and these now account for about $30 a month for a 1,000-kilowatt-hour monthly bill, while a biennial base rate review would do away for the need for many of these.

Youngkin wants to expand resources for the Attorney General’s office of consumer counsel. The current senior assistant attorney general who runs the office, Meade Browder, was the House Republican caucus candidate for the open SCC judgeship, but an impasse with state Senate Democrats at last month’s special session left that post open.

The plan says the legislature needs to make it easier for independent power producers to enter the Virginia market, and for customers to band together to arrange power purchases from such producers, measures Dominion has resisted in the past.

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, said those reforms would be a major boost for clean energy in Virginia, by ending current roadblocks for people who want to install their own solar or wind-powered systems and by further opening Virginia's market to independent producers of renewable energy.

And, she said, the regulatory changes Youngkin proposed could mean a fairer deal for ratepayers as Virginia utilities switch to clean energy sources.

But state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said Youngkin's plan would move Virginia off its path to clean energy.

“The Gov's new Energy Plan proposal to abandon VA's carbon-free mandate seems to have lost sight of why Lego made a $1 BILLION commitment to VA,” he wrote in a tweet, adding that in announcing its decision to build a plant in Chesterfield County, Lego praised Virginia as one of the few states to commit to a carbon neutral future.

The plan's emphasis on new, unproven technology, while calling for a review of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, means Virginia's gas-fired plants might not be closed down, said Tim Cywinski, spokesman for the Sierra Club's Virginia chapter.

"We're disappointed," he said. "We've got to get off fossil fuels."

In calling for periodic review of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, Youngkin said the SCC and Dominion have estimated that full compliance with the VCEA will increase electricity costs over 2020 levels by 53% by 2030 and 72% by 2035.

On top of that, the VCEA deadlines leave Virginia’s generating capacity – especially the base load generation that runs when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing - far below projected demand, the same projections that Youngkin said have understated actual demand in recent years.

Youngkin said that means Virginia will have to return to importing a major portion of electricity from plants in other states – states that have not made the kind of commitment to renewable energy that Virginia has.

"Gov. Youngkin’s non-binding Virginia Energy Plan attempts to slow down progress on the Virginia Clean Economy Act," said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who sponsored the measure in the Senate.

"Gov. Youngkin does not have the authority to change VCEA," she added. "His attempted roadblocks would prolong Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels and increase utility bills for everyday Virginia consumers."

The batteries that could store wind- and solar- generated electricity are extremely expensive, costing four times as much to store a megawatt-hour of electricity as it costs a solar or wind plant to generate that electricity. The cost and so far limited capacity of batteries raise concerns about whether the state’s electric system could meet demand when solar facilities and wind farms aren’t producing.

Dominion Energy, the utility that serves much of the state, including the Richmond area, has installed some battery banks as it expands its solar generating and is investing in a $9.8 billion offshore wind farm with 176 turbines, 27 miles off the Virginia Beach shore, that can supply up to 660,000 homes.

“We look forward to reviewing the plan in more detail and working with the administration and other policymakers to continue our long record of providing our customers reliable, affordable and clean electricity as well as economic development,” the company said in a written statement.