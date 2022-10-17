Youngkin announces 'Operation Bold Blue Line' initiative

Surrounded by law enforcement members and local elected officials, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Monday announced their administration’s plans to invest in law enforcement around the state and help reduce violent crime.

Operation Bold Blue Line, as the governor announced Monday in Norfolk, outlines a series of actions the Youngkin administration plans to take that can support training and recruitment efforts for police departments around the state, bolster prosecution of violent crimes, and support victims.

The Virginia State Police’s 2021 annual report indicated an increase in homicides and violent crimes.

“This surge in violent crimes is a crisis everywhere, but it is an absolute crisis in many communities around the commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Key details include a $30 million campaign to recruit officers from in and out of state, pursuing the creation of a full-time hiring coordinator within the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and accelerating disbursement of $75 million that is budgeted for one-time training and equipment to law enforcement officers. Of that figure, $60 million is expected to go to local departments around Virginia.

Youngkin has also authorized an abbreviated eight-week course for prospective officers to become fully certified as a law enforcement officer in Virginia if they are officers who are moving from other states, are federal law enforcement or have served in the military.

“We have a serious problem with staffing in our law enforcement agencies and we must get more badges on the street,” Youngkin said.

The Youngkin administration plans to work with the General Assembly to establish a program that can provide funds to aid victims or witnesses to violent crimes, such as transportation, lodging or installation of monitoring systems needed to fulfill protective services.

Additionally, Operation Bold Blue Line entails hiring more prosecutors to go after violent crimes. The Attorney General's Office will hire five or six "cross-designated" prosecutors who can work on state or federal cases and two or three group violence intervention coordinators.

To do this, Miyares’ office has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Youngkin’s office and DCJS to deploy money from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund — a move questioned by state senator Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

The memo proposes disbursing $1.3 million each year for the next two years from the fund to the Attorney General's Office and can be decided by the DCJS board by the end of the year. McClellan, concerned the funding proposal is bypassing an open bid process, sent a letter to the department’s director Monday asking if a formal application process will open for the funding.

The announcement of the Bold Blue Line initiative followed months of stakeholder engagement conducted by a violent crime task force Youngkin established over the summer. The task force has conducted 14 roundtable discussions with localities in Virginia.

“This is a beginning,” Youngkin said. “I fully expect we will add programs and initiatives that work all around the commonwealth.”