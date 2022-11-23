Youngkin: Another horrific shooting, focus now on families

A Walmart employee, center, speaks with law enforcement as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va.
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks as (from left) Secretary Kay Coles James, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, and Pamunkey Chief Robert Gray look on during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Dr. Aaron Winston, from the Pamunkey tribe, helps lift a deer being presented to Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The two deer laid before the steps to the Executive Mansion were, as for 344 times before, to be presented as a token of centuries-long ties between Virginia and its Native peoples - but this year, tragedy hung over what's usually a happy celebration of history.
"Our hearts are heaving and broken yet again ... we are focused on supporting families, families that today face unthinkable reality," a solemn Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, at the start of the traditional presentation of tribute from the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes to celebrate the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation.
"Over the past 345 years, Virginia, the Mattaponi, the Pamunkey have had various times grief not unlike today," Youngkin said. "In the midst of grief, we are reminding of the importance of relationships, of friendship."
Youngkin said Virginians need to rally in support of the families of those shot and wounded in the state's second mass shooting in days.
"It is exactly togetherness we need, today more than ever," he said.
Six people died and four were injured Tuesday night when a manager of a Walmart store in Chesapeake opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room. Authorities say the gunman then took his own life. The shooting came 10 days after the fatal shooting of three University of Virginia football players as a group of students returned from a field trip.
"The shocking, stark reality that we have had two horrific acts of violence in the commonwealth of Virginia ... brings with it a sense of anger, a sense of fear and a sense of deep, deep grief," Youngkin said earlier Wednesday, speaking shortly before a volunteer stint at the Feed More food bank.
But with calls for action on gun violence already emerging, Youngkin said "The facts and circumstances we don't know yet...
"We will have, once the facts and circumstances are understood, an opportunity to take action," he said.
Later, after the tribute ceremony, he told reporters "This is a discussion we should have on a day when we have gathered the facts ...
"There's going to be a moment to talk about these things. I believe that the people who are trying to bring them up today are trying to talk about things that really have a time," he added.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, was among Democrats calling for further action to stem gun violence.
"All of the people who are saying that their hearts and prayers go out to these people, I don't want to hear any more about that until they get serious about gun violence prevention," Lucas said on Twitter.
In 2020, when Democrats held the governorship and controlled the General Assembly, the legislature passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed a series of gun violence measures. They included bills to require background checks on all gun sales, to restore Virginia’s restriction on handgun purchases to one a month, and to bar possession of firearms by people subject to protective orders. Northam also sought a ban on assault-style weapons, but the measure failed in the state Senate.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, asserted in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that the Democrats "passed sweeping restrictive laws targeted at gun ownership that were ineffective because they failed to target the real cause of this senseless violence: lack of mental health care."
Youngkin said the police responded quickly to the Walmart shooting, and officials made resources available immediately for victims' families.
"These just stark reminders of senseless violent crime ... is really a moment to reflect on the state of mind of America and Virginia," he said.
Youngkin said he's focused on "a deep issue in mental health today ... we've got real progress we must make."
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks as (from left) Secretary Kay Coles James, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, and Pamunkey Chief Robert Gray look on during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Mattaponi women, including Lois Custalow Morning Glory Carter (center), dance after after the Pamunkey and the Mataponi presented the 345th annual tax tribute, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dr. Aaron Winston, from the Pamunkey tribe, helps lift a deer being presented to Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Mattaponi Chief Mark Falling Star Custalow, along with Jacob Driftwood Custalow (left) and Brandon Thundercloud Custalow (right) present a deer to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony, where the Virginia Tribal Nations present the governor a gift of wild game for their taxes, outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH