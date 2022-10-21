Youngkin: baseload power is Virginia's big challenge

Virginia’s big economic challenge in the years to come will be securing enough power plants that operate 24-7 – baseload, in the jargon – Gov. Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Clean Energy Summit on Friday.

Youngkin said that's the point of his “all of the above” energy plan, a term that’s often been code for boosting fossil fuel production.

But he said he is committed to boosting Virginia’s growing renewable energy sector.

Dominion Energy’s offshore wind farm in the Atlantic, 27 miles from Virginia Beach, will produce enough electricity to power 600,000 homes and is already positioning the state to be a leader in the supply chain for future offshore projects as other states turn to this renewable source, Youngkin said.

And Virginia’s 3,800 megawatts of solar power, a $4.4 billion investment, “puts us squarely in a leadership position,” he said at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

But economic growth, and the trend to use electricity to power more items – from cars to indoor agriculture like the $300 million Plenty Unlimited farm in Chesterfield County, to the state’s growing data center business – mean baseload is an issue, Youngkin said.

“In order to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family, Virginia must grow and to fuel that growth we need an achievable and dynamic plan that provides abundant, reliable, affordable and, oh by the way, clean energy,” he said.

That’s why the state energy plan he announced earlier this month emphasizes a push for nuclear power in the form of small modular reactors, he said.

The plan, backed by a proposed $10 million fund to support advanced energy technology, also calls for a research and development push for large-scale battery facilities, to store the electricity that wind turbines and solar farms generate, as well as hydrogen fuel and carbon capture to rein in the impact of greenhouse gases on the climate.

Climate activists are skeptical, and about two dozen gathered outside the convention center before Youngkin’s speech to protest his energy plan and the campaign to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

That’s a system involving 11 states that aims to encourage energy firms to cut carbon emissions by requiring them to pay for any exceeding a capped amount. It also allows them to make money by selling any credits earned by reducing carbon pollution.

“He’s relying on technology that’s not there yet. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Glenn Besa, a local climate activist who sported a large papier-mâché Youngkin mask at the demonstration, a mock New Orleans style funeral for planet Earth.