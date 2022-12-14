Youngkin calls for major boost to mental health funding

In an impassioned speech, fired by stories of families' losses in Virginia's mental health crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin outlined a sweeping reform of the state's behavioral health system Wednesday, including a more than 20% increase in spending.

Youngkin’s plan includes $230 million in additional spending for the mental health system.

"We have to move now," he told a gathering of health and mental health advocates.

"The commonwealth's behavioral health safety net is not enough to address the demands being placed upon it."

Much of that money will go to speed the system’s response to people in mental health crisis. Dozens of people a day, deemed in urgent need of treatment because they are at significant risk of harm to themselves or others, end up on waiting lists without getting treatment because there are no psychiatric beds available.

Youngkin’s plan calls for alternatives to those unavailable beds, with $20 million to expand the state’s network of mobile crisis response teams, $58 million for new crisis receiving centers, and $20 million through a partnership with private hospitals to find alternatives to simply depositing people in crisis in emergency rooms.

The budget will also include funds for 500 additional waiver slots – these pay for community services for people with mental illnesses such as supportive housing.

These on top of 600 slots approved earlier this year by the General Assembly should be a major step toward slashing the 3,000-person waiting list - which Youngkin said he will eliminate by the time his term ends.

In addition, the budget will increase the rates paid for these services; providers have said they are too low to cover their costs.

The state will use funds from recent settlements with opioid producers to launch a $5 million campaign to reduce fentanyl poisoning among youth, with an additional $3 million for naloxone access and $7 million for comprehensive fentanyl response strategy.

The budget also proposes offering $8 million in loan repayments for psychiatric nurses, nurse practitioners and mental health workers who focus on children and adolescents.

It will also provide pay increases for state hospital staff – turnover and unfilled positions are a major reason why beds aren’t always available for people in a crisis.

Youngkin's budget will also include funds for housing and other community services for people who are ready to leave state hospitals, except that those support services aren't currently available.

Youngkin said his focus is to ensure that people have access to behavioral health crisis care when they need it, that it is clear where to go when urgent help is needed and that there’s help for people once the crisis is past. That will include more mental health group homes.

He also wants to enhance prevention services, particularly for children and youth.

Virginia will expand tele-behavioral health in schools with $9 million of funding.

The aim is to ensure that students have immediate access to behavioral health support.

In addition, the budget includes $15 million to expand school-based mental health services.

