Youngkin calls for stepped up economic development efforts

2022 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade
A 40-plus step plan to boost Virginia’s economic development includes Gov. Glenn Youngkin's call for a tighter focus on target industries to woo and to retain, as well as a new fund to finance transportation projects.
The governor’s economic development strategy released Thursday said a recent $230 million grant from the U.S. Treasury will fund state efforts to help small businesses with loans and early stage purchases of their stock, through an effort managed by the
Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation.
Youngkin said he wants to ease regulatory and tax burdens for Virginia small businesses and startups. For this, he pointed to the cost of registering new businesses with the state as well as local governments’ business, professional and occupational license tax and property taxes.
He said this burden-easing effort will also involve reform of the state’s unemployment insurance tax.
“The Commonwealth’s economic future stands at an inflection point,” Youngkin wrote, introducing the plan.
Much of the plan includes steps Youngkin has already announced – but the 62-page document reveals some of what sparked his $450 million budget amendment to fast track preparation of sites so businesses can move right in.
This spring, Virginia was in the running for a Hyundai Motors’ electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant, which went instead to Georgia, which bought a nearly 3,000-acre site for $61 million to secure the 8,100 job, $5.5 billion project.
Virginia also lost the contest for a $20 billion Intel semiconductor expansion because Ohio had a more than 1,000-acre, shovel-ready site for the two semiconductor fabrication facilities Intel wanted to build.
All in all, not having sites ready for businesses means Virginia lost out on more than 55,000 jobs, and more than $124 billion in investment.
Youngkin’s plan says the state’s target industries to pitch may be too expansive.
He said the payoff would be greater with a more focused effort, like his administration’s new “capture team” bringing together university staff and industry leaders such as Micron Technology, to seek semiconductor investments and jobs, or the push for indoor farming that this year won California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc.’s $300 million, 300-job indoor vertical farm operation in Chesterfield County.
Key targets going forward include firms that want prepared sites – like the Hyundai and Intel deals the state lost – in the semiconductors, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing sectors.
One key strategy is a focus on workforce development, including the a single, centralized state agency that Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater has previously announced.
In addition, to boost Virginia’s pool of talented workers, Youngkin called for ensuring that all high school students graduate with a credential or associate degree, as well as expanding internships and apprenticeships.
He wants to push to keep active-duty military in Virginia when they leave the service with tailored job-finding programs and tax breaks.
Besides the new transportation infrastructure fund he proposed, Youngkin wants to boost funds for the New Air Service Incentive Fund.
He also wants to see if there are ways to speed work on Interstate 81, the often clogged highway artery of the western part of the state.
In addition, Youngkin wants to look at whether businesses want more inland ports – facilities where importers and exporters can pick up or drop off cargo away from often crowded waterfront terminals.
Youngkin highlighted the tax cuts he’s proposed in his budget amendments and his already published energy plan with its emphasis on holding down energy costs as central elements of an economic development strategy that aims to attract businesses and workers by keeping living costs down.
Tackling the high cost of housing, which Youngkin has also already said is a priority, is also an element of his plan.
Here, he proposed that housing plans be included in economic development site planning. Public-private partnerships with developers for workforce housing in the early stages of marketing the state to companies is another critical initiative in the plan.
Youngkin also wants to invest in new construction techniques and to revise regulatory processes to reduce construction costs.
The plan also calls for a push to expand access to broadband.
“This is our call to action — Virginia must take unprecedented steps to supercharge its economic development and promote growth,” Youngkin said.
PHOTOS: 2022 Richmond Times-Dispatch Year in Photos
Richmond projectionists Dustin Klein and Alex Criqui brought the latest public art project "Recontextualizing Richmond" to Belle Isle, Richmond, Va., on Friday, July 8, 2022. SPOTPROJECTION
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buddhist statues are seen in the background of high-rise apartments in Incheon, South Korea.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hayley Hackney tries to save her belongings as her house was shifted to a street and damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
"I came to talk to him as a closure. I feel like this is my only way to try to close this chapter. Hopefully, this will stop flashbacks and stop nightmares," Lakesha Woodson said with tears as she visited the location, where she was shot twice by her ex-boyfriend in front of her three kids two years ago. Her ex-boyfriend took his own life at the site in 2020. She was partially paralyzed in the shooting and since then, she has been struggling with physical issues and PTSD. In spite of her own difficulties, Laskeha started a nonprofit called Got2BMC, which stands for "Got to be more careful," to spread the awareness of domestic violence with sharing her traumatic experience and hopes to prevent future victims.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATC
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is illuminated during Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, which is open nightly through Jan. 8. (closed Dec. 24 and 25). More than a million lights decorated the garden after the staff's year-round planning for GardenFest and more than 300 volunteers’ work, according to Beth Monroe, chief marketing officer of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. There were more than 136,570 guests who purchased tickets last year. "Seeds of Light" is this year's theme celebrating the power of the natural world. With this drone view, the garden seems like a giant Christmas tree with magical displays.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATC
Haleigh Cochran, 8, center, checks out her grandmother's house, which was damaged by night flooding, with Nathan Justus, 6, in Buchanan County, Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
James River Railway Bridge, also known as the CSX A-line bridge, is one of picturesque places in Richmond over the James River and its images are often used for posters, postcards, T-shirts, and so on to illustrate the beatify of the river. The bridge, which designed by John E. Greiner and built in 1919 for the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad, is now part of CSX lines and located between the Powhite Parkway, shown in this drone photo on the background, and the Boulevard Bridge(The Nickel Bridge). Sunset over this arched bridge on James River is one of magnificent views that Richmonders are lucky to have.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms walks with farm cow Memphis in front of sunflowers as she and others get ready for Sunflower Festival in Manakin-Sabot, Va., on Friday, July 22, 2022. The farm was founded in 1965 and it has 50-acre of sunflowers. The festival started on July 18 and ends on August 3 (last day would be changed due to sunflowers' blooming status) and there are a maze, hot air balloon rides, picking your own flower patch, mobile milking class and live music.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers removed the A.P. Hill statue, Richmond's last city-owned Confederate monument, in Richmond, Va., on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
State Fair of Virginia is illuminated by a Ferris wheel, thrill rides and lights from food vendors at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA., on the first day of the state fair, September 23, 2022. The state fair, which was inaugurated in 1854 and will run through Oct. 2, has been attracted between 200,000 and 250,000 attendances in recent years. The state fair offers various entertainments, including a pig racing, a circus, a rodeo, carnival games, music concerts and rides for all ages and it also has been called Virginia's largest outdoor classroom for its educational field trip program for students. As you walk around the fair, it is hard to miss fair foods, such as funnel cakes, cotton candy, kettle corn, BBQ and even craft beer. "I like pretty much everything," Elisabet (Lissi) Dalton, 6, of Goochland, said about the fair after getting one of kids' rides with her younger sisters.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sha'Sha May, Jr., 8, plays with a phone. Sha'Sha is youngest one of three sons, witnessing her mother was shot by her boyfriend two years ago and he has been dealing with PTSD.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATC
The Knights of Columbus Council of St. Bridget Catholic Church has applied for---and been granted---a permit to bring the Nativity to the State Capitol bell tower grounds.
I always think of Richmond’s Main Street Station as unique and magnificent, and I flew the drone this past week to hopefully capture those characteristics.
The recent report by my colleague, Colleen Curran, about the station, which will be featured on a postage stamp in 2023, also inspired my attempt to photograph the station.
Richmond’s own Main Street Station will be featured on a postage stamp in 2023.
According to Colleen’s story, this historical railroad station is described as an architectural gem, and I could not agree more. I am glad that non-Richmonders will be able to see this gem on the postage stamp next year.
Remember this? Main Street Station's short-lived 1980s shopping mall
11-14-1985 (cutline): Shoppers stroll in upper level of Main Street station mall.
Staff photo
10-10-1983 (cutline): David White (left) and Larry Shifflett stand amidst broken roofing tiles on Main Street side of station which was badly damaged in fire.
Staff photo
09-25-1985 (cutline): Shops are being constructed along the length of Main Street Station's shed area.
Staff photo
19-08-1983: Main Street Station after fire.
Staff photo
01-29-1988 (cutline): Ron Bassfield pushes a cart of unsold goods out of store.
Masaaki Okada
05-13-1984: Main Street Station
Staff photo
09-25-1985 (cutline): Workers prepare an escalator connecting two levels of the Main Street Station specialty retail mall.
Staff photo
03-06-1985: Main Street Station
Staff photo
05-13-1984 (cutline): Large openings have been cut in the floor of the station for stairways.
Staff photo
11-14-1985 (cutline): Main Street Station, once a transportation hub of Richmond, reopened today as an urban shopping center.
Staff photo
06-14-1986 (cutline): Main Street Station visitors sample offerings in the shopping mall food court.
Staff photo
Atlee's Jackson Sullivan (19) puts St. Christopher's Liam Wright (33) in a tough position during Saturday's game at St. Christopher's on April 30, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Certified midwife Nancy Giglio works with Katie Dolan as Katie's husband Michael Wood sits nearby at their North Chesterfield, VA home on July 26, 2022. The couple's fifth child, Ezra Wood was born at home at 9pm that evening. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Marchers walk along Broad Street during the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond, Va. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 4/28/2022: Gov. Glenn Youngkin walked with demonstrators after the annual March for Life rally in Richmond on Wednesday. Members of the Students for Life club from Liberty University held the banner. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Gov. Glenn Youngkin walked with demonstrators after the annual March for Life rally in Richmond on Wednesday. Members of the Students for Life club from Liberty University held the banner. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Benjamin Matts (center), of Goochland, attended Wednesday's March for Life in Richmond with siblings Hannah (lower right) and Michael (upper right) as well as his mother, Michelle Matts, and grandmother Donna Matts (in back), of Lynchburg. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Benjamin Matts (center), of Goochland, attended Wednesday's March for Life in Richmond with siblings Hannah (lower right) and Michael (upper right) as well as his mother, Michelle Matts, and grandmother Donna Matts (in back), of Lynchburg. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, shares a moment with her son Daniel, 8, as speakers take the podium before the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, shares a moment with her son Daniel, 8, as speakers take the podium before the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Marchers walk along Broad Street during the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Marchers walk along Broad Street during the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks before the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. Del. Nick Freitas, R- Culpeper, stands n
Eva Russo
Salem Sirene (she/her) peels off her corset during her performance on night one of the inaugural RVA Burlesque Festival at Dogtown Dance Theatre in Richmond, Va on Friday, March 25, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU student Farah Sadeqi poses for a photo at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 8/15/2022: Watermelon, donated by Publix, is sold for $1 per bowl to benefit the Shriners Hospital at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Watermelon, donated by Publix, is sold for $1 per bowl to benefit the Shriners Hospital at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Farah Sadeqi, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, posed for a photograph during the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival on Sunday. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Farah Sadeqi, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, posed for a photograph during the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival on Sunday. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Jordan and Ashley Smith of Richmond fed watermelon to their 11-month-old daughter, Caroline, at the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival in Richmond on Sunday. Organized by the Carytown Merchants Association, the free event was presented by Publix, which provided the watermelon. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Jordan and Ashley Smith of Richmond fed watermelon to their 11-month-old daughter, Caroline, at the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival in Richmond on Sunday. Organized by the Carytown Merchants Association, the free event was presented by Publix, which provided the watermelon. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Beautiful weather brought crowds to the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Beautiful weather brought crowds to the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmo
Eva Russo
Jared Sutton, the brother of fallen Henrico County police officer Trey Marshall Sutton is conforted after Sutton's casket was carried outside following the funeral service at Victory Tabernacle Church in Midlothian, Va. on April 6, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Maria Fuentes warms tortillas on a gas stove in her home in the Communities at Southwood in Richmond, Va on March 9, 2008. Fuentes lost her husband to Covid-19 on July 28, 2020. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 4/24/2022: In the first two years of the pandemic, the United States experienced a greater loss in life expectancy than 19 other wealthy countries. Black and Latino Americans suffered the most. BY SEAN MCGOEY/Richmond Times-Dispatch In the first two years of the pandemic, the United States experienced a greater loss in life expectancy than 19 other wealthy countries. Black and Latino Americans suffered the most. BY SEAN MCGOEY/Richmond Times-Dispatch Maria Fuentes warms tortillas on a gas stove in her home at The Communities at Southwood in Richmond, where she had found a "till death do us part" kind of love. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Maria Fuentes warms tortillas on a gas stove in her home at The Communities at Southwood in Richmond, where she had found a "till death do us part" kind of love. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Maria Fuentes holds a pendant that was her husband's. Yuki Mendez died of COVID-19 at Chippenham Hospital on July 28, 2020. He was 40. Photos by Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch Maria Fuentes holds a pendant that was her husband's. Yuki Mendez died of COVID-19 at Chippenham Hospital on July 28, 2020. He was 40. Photos by Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch Maria Fuentes shows reporters photos of her husband in her home in the Communities at Southwood in Richmond, Va on March 9, 2008. Fuentes lost her husband to Covid-19 on July 28, 2020. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Maria Fuentes shows reporters photos of her husband in her home in the Communities at Southwood in Richmond, Va on March 9, 2008. Fuentes lost her husband to Covid-19 on July 28, 2020. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo BELOW: Fuentes eats beans and tortillas in her town home at The Communities at Southwood in Richmond. She h
Eva Russo
A small group of community members, including some from the Chesterfield Education Association, gathers ahead of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors public hearing on the budget in the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room on March 23, 2022. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors are currently working through a $904 million general fund budget request that includes providing $347.7 million to the school division. The Board is slated to vote on the budget April 6. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Kate Thurman, 7, takes part in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 11/14/2022: Dinosaurs galore came together to participate in the Richmond T. Rex Run around Dorey Park Lake in eastern Henrico County on Sunday afternoon. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Dinosaurs galore came together to participate in the Richmond T. Rex Run around Dorey Park Lake in eastern Henrico County on Sunday afternoon. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Before Sunday's T. Rex run, Tony Prokop of Hilton Head, S.C., helped son Thomas Prokop with his top hat. Thomas ran the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon on Saturday. Eva Russo Before Sunday's T. Rex run, Tony Prokop of Hilton Head, S.C., helped son Thomas Prokop with his top hat. Thomas ran the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon on Saturday. Eva Russo Dinosaurs galore come together to participate in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Dinosaurs galore come together to participate in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Kate Thurman, 7, takes part in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Kate Thurman, 7, takes part in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Dinosaurs galore come together to participate in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Dinosaurs galore come together to participate in the Richmond T. Rex Run in Dorey Park in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Deep Run's Sydney Yarema (14) and Lily Ricci (17) celebrate scoring the first goal of Thursday night's game at Atlee on October 6, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Jennifer Walters, a surrender coordinator with the Richmond SPCA, and Rebecca Goodhart, deputy director of Homeward Trails, move crates as approximately 90 beagles, of the 4,000 dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va., arrive at the Richmond SPCA on August 5, 2022. The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA and the remainder were divided up amongst other rescue and adoption organizations. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
A few years ago, Patrick and Carol Finnerty of Midlothian began researching the story of Carol's uncle, Oscar Hicks, who was killed in World War II. The couple, retraced his steps in Europe, visited the French village where he was killed, and found where he was buried in a small family cemetery on a working farm in western Hanover. Later, quite by accident, they found his former fiance, Margaret Tiller, who is her in 90s and still living in Louisa County. Here, Tiller visits Oscar's gravesite on May 5, 2022. Tiller described Oscar as the nicest man she ever met. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 5/30/2022: ABOVE: A few years ago, Patrick and Carol Finnerty began researching the story of Carol's uncle Oscar Hicks, who died in World War II. Here, they visit Hicks' grave in a family cemetery in Hanover County. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch ABOVE: A few years ago, Patrick and Carol Finnerty began researching the story of Carol's uncle Oscar Hicks, who died in World War II. Here, they visit Hicks' grave in a family cemetery in Hanover County. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Oscar Hicks' former fiancee, Margaret Kersey Tiller, 94, holds a portrait of Hicks that she paid an artist to create using a small photo she still carries in her billfold. Eva Russo Oscar Hicks' former fiancee, Margaret Kersey Tiller, 94, holds a portrait of Hicks that she paid an artist to create using a small photo she still carries in her billfold. Eva Russo A few years ago, Patrick and Carol Finnerty of Midlothian began researching the story of Carol's uncle, Oscar Hicks, who was killed in World War II. The couple, retraced his steps in Europe, visited the French village where he was killed, and found where he was buried in a small family cemetery on a working farm in western Hanover. Later, quite by accident, they found his former fiance, Margaret Tiller, who is her in 90s and still living in Louisa County. Here, Tiller shares her numerous mementoes of Oscar with the Finnertys on
Eva Russo
RaeAnn Roca Pickett, communications director for The Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, gets the crowd fired up as hundreds gather for a rally in downtown Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in reaction to the leaking of an initial draft by Justice Samuel Alito that would reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Adnan Grey, 16, attempts to revive a young chick by spending several minutes keeping it warm and compressing its chest at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, Va. on March 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 7/24/2022: Sakinah Grey, co-owner of Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, and her 8-year-old daughter, Fatima, worked in the garden this month. Photos by EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Sakinah Grey, co-owner of Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, and her 8-year-old daughter, Fatima, worked in the garden this month. Photos by EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH ABOVE: Adnan Grey, 16, recovers a young chick that was not moving from under a heat lamp in one of the brooders at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville. He spent several minutes gently holding the bird, keeping it warm and compressing its chest. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH ABOVE: Adnan Grey, 16, recovers a young chick that was not moving from under a heat lamp in one of the brooders at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville. He spent several minutes gently holding the bird, keeping it warm and compressing its chest. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH RIGHT: The Grey family raises 500 meat birds at a time and slaughter them at 7 weeks old. Here, the youngest birds are fed at the farm. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH RIGHT: The Grey family raises 500 meat birds at a time and slaughter them at 7 weeks old. Here, the youngest birds are fed at the farm. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH The Grey family process chickens on September 16, 2021 at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, Va. All chickens are slaughtered in the Zabiha manner, in accordance with the standards outlines by the Halal Advocates of America. Here, farmhand Eric Couturier covers a chickens face in order to make sure that the chicken does not see any other animal being killed or the knife that will be used to kill it. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH The Grey family process chickens on September 16, 2021 at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, Va. All chickens are slaughtered in the Zabiha manner, in
Eva Russo
The exhibit "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel," a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, opens in Richmond at Stony Point Fashion Park on Friday, September 2, 2022. The frescoes have been reproduced in a way that allows viewers to see the details of these pieces up close, by using licensed high-definition photos. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 9/3/2022: "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel" brings a collection of reproductions of the renowned work to Richmond. Eva Russo/times-dispatch "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel" brings a collection of reproductions of the renowned work to Richmond. Eva Russo/times-dispatch A woman listened on Friday to the guided tour that's available as part of the exhibit. Eva Russo A woman listened on Friday to the guided tour that's available as part of the exhibit. Eva Russo Pieces of Michelangelo's frescoes from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced for an exhibit that has stopped at Richmond's Stony Point Fashion Park. The reproductions, set up in a former H&M store at the mall, allow visitors to see the details of the pieces up close, by using licensed high-definition photos. Photos by Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch Pieces of Michelangelo's frescoes from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced for an exhibit that has stopped at Richmond's Stony Point Fashion Park. The reproductions, set up in a former H&M store at the mall, allow visitors to see the details of the pieces up close, by using licensed high-definition photos. Photos by Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch The exhibit "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel," a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, opens in Richmond at Stony Point Fashion Park on Friday, September 2, 2022. The frescoes have been reproduced in a way that allows viewers to see the details of these pieces up close, by using licensed high-definition photos. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo The exhibit "Michelangelo's Sist
Eva Russo
All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, Saints keeper Kent Goode, at St. Christopher's Knowles Field in Richmond, Va. on July 15, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 8/3/2022: St. Christopher's goalkeeper Kent Goode, the All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, piled up a program-record 532 saves in the net over two seasons for the Saints. He's set to play at North Carolina. Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch St. Christopher's goalkeeper Kent Goode, the All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, piled up a program-record 532 saves in the net over two seasons for the Saints. He's set to play at North Carolina. Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch St. Christopher's Kent Goode began goalkeeping as a seventh-grader, and he credited his time under former Walker Wallace for helping him thrive when he eventually took over in the net. Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch St. Christopher's Kent Goode began goalkeeping as a seventh-grader, and he credited his time under former Walker Wallace for helping him thrive when he eventually took over in the net. Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, Saints keeper Kent Goode, at St. Christopher's Knowles Field in Richmond, Va. on July 15, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, Saints keeper Kent Goode, at St. Christopher's Knowles Field in Richmond, Va. on July 15, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, Saints keeper Kent Goode, at St. Christopher's Knowles Field in Richmond, Va. on July 15, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year, Saints keeper Kent Goode, at St. Christopher's Knowles Field in Richmond, Va. on July 15, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Sra. Idalma holds her two-month-old son Samuel in the apartment they share with her daughter and grandson in the Communities at Southwood on January 11, 2022. Idalma had not yet gone to management about the extensive mold running up the walls and windows throughout the apartment when this photo was taken. After being prompted to do so by a community organizer from New Virginia Majority, Idalma did go to management and the drywall in the apartment was replaced within a week. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Chesterfield County's Meadowbrook High School student Kyana Seini Rookwood celebrates her graduation at the VCU Siegel Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 5/29/2022: Students from Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County celebrated during their commencement at VCU's Siegel Center on Wednesday. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Students from Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County celebrated during their commencement at VCU's Siegel Center on Wednesday. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Valedictorian Naldy Turcios Addresses Meadowbrook High School Graduates Armstrong High School valedictorian Damarious Banks holds his trumpet while in the band room on Wed., May 25, 2022, in Richmond. Banks graduated at the top of his class and will be giving a speech to his classmates during the graduation ceremony. Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH Armstrong High School valedictorian Damarious Banks holds his trumpet while in the band room on Wed., May 25, 2022, in Richmond. Banks graduated at the top of his class and will be giving a speech to his classmates during the graduation ceremony. Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH Chesterfield County's Meadowbrook High School student Naldy Turcios gives the valedictorian address during graduation at the VCU Siegel Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Chesterfield County's Meadowbrook High School student Naldy Turcios gives the valedictorian address during graduation at the VCU Siegel Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Hanover County's Mechanicsville High School's valedictorian Ellie Cook is attending the University of Virginia this fall. COURTESY OF ELLIE COOK / RODNEY KELLER PHOTOGRAPHY Sanaa Hayes, the 2022 valedictorian of Richmond's Open High School, is attending The College of William & Mary in the fall. COURTESY OF SANAA HAYES Sanaa Hayes, the 2022 valedictorian of Richmond's Open High School, is attending The College of William & Mary in the fall
Eva Russo
Paul W. Kriegler, 100, is a World War II veteran and met Doreen, his British bride, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel as it was about out of fuel after a bombing run in 1943. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2021. Here, Kriegler is photographed holding a photograph of Doreen at his Mechanicsville, Va. home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 11/11/2022: Paul and Doreen Kriegler, shown in a photograph, met by chance. "We both knew immediately," he said. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Paul and Doreen Kriegler, shown in a photograph, met by chance. "We both knew immediately," he said. Eva Russo/times-dispatch WWII veteran Paul W. Kriegler, 100, met Doreen, his British bride, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel as it was about out of fuel after a bombing run in 1943. WWII veteran Paul W. Kriegler, 100, met his wife, Doreen, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel in 1943. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2021. Kriegler lives in Mechanicsville. Eva Russo/times-dispatch WWII veteran Paul W. Kriegler, 100, met his wife, Doreen, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel in 1943. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2021. Kriegler lives in Mechanicsville. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Paul W. Kriegler, 100, is a World War II veteran and met Doreen, his British bride, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel as it was about out of fuel after a bombing run in 1943. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2021. Here, Kriegler is photographed holding a photograph of Doreen at his Mechanicsville, Va. home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Paul W. Kriegler, 100, is a World War II veteran and met Doreen, his British bride, in England soon after his B-17 bomber bar
Eva Russo
Trinity celebrates after winning 2-1 at home against Collegiate during Tuesday's game on October 4, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 10/5/2022: Trinity Episcopal players celebrated after Ava Benson deflected an Ella Shirey sho0 to tie the score 1-1 on Tuesday against Collegiate. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Trinity Episcopal players celebrated after Ava Benson deflected an Ella Shirey sho0 to tie the score 1-1 on Tuesday against Collegiate. photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch Schmincke Eva Russo Schmincke Eva Russo Collegiate's Callie Rogers (left) lunged for the ball Tuesday at Trinity Episcopal. The top-ranked Titans made a concerted effort to defend the Cougars' star player in their 2-1 victory. Eva Russo Collegiate's Callie Rogers (left) lunged for the ball Tuesday at Trinity Episcopal. The top-ranked Titans made a concerted effort to defend the Cougars' star player in their 2-1 victory. Eva Russo Trinity goalkeeper Valentina Ambrogi-Tor makes a stop during the win over Collegiate. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Trinity goalkeeper Valentina Ambrogi-Tor makes a stop during the win over Collegiate. Eva Russo/times-dispatch Collegiate's Izzy Lee (1) celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Trinity during Tuesday's game at Trinity on October 4, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Collegiate's Izzy Lee (1) celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Trinity during Tuesday's game at Trinity on October 4, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Collegiate's Izzy Lee (1) hits during Tuesday's game at Trinity on October 4, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Collegiate's Izzy Lee (1) hits during Tuesday's game at Trinity on October 4, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Trinity's Olivia Schmincke (8) drives the ball during Tuesday's game at Trinity on October 4, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Eva Russo Trinity's Olivia Schmincke (8) drives the ball
Eva Russo
Rosa Nu–ez helps pick mustard greens for an order at Rosa's Garden Family Farms in Mechanicsville, Va. on November 16, 2022. Nu–ez rarely finds herself in the fields anymore, but at this point in the season many of her seasonal workers have left and fulfilling orders may require all hands on deck. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, takes part in a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Zaynab, 10, Fatima, 8, and Sufiya Grey, 7, eat lunch in their Gordonsville, Va. home on October 21, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 7/24/2022: Sakinah Grey, co-owner of Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, and her 8-year-old daughter, Fatima, worked in the garden this month. Photos by EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Sakinah Grey, co-owner of Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, and her 8-year-old daughter, Fatima, worked in the garden this month. Photos by EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH ABOVE: Adnan Grey, 16, recovers a young chick that was not moving from under a heat lamp in one of the brooders at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville. He spent several minutes gently holding the bird, keeping it warm and compressing its chest. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH ABOVE: Adnan Grey, 16, recovers a young chick that was not moving from under a heat lamp in one of the brooders at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville. He spent several minutes gently holding the bird, keeping it warm and compressing its chest. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH RIGHT: The Grey family raises 500 meat birds at a time and slaughter them at 7 weeks old. Here, the youngest birds are fed at the farm. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH RIGHT: The Grey family raises 500 meat birds at a time and slaughter them at 7 weeks old. Here, the youngest birds are fed at the farm. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH The Grey family process chickens on September 16, 2021 at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, Va. All chickens are slaughtered in the Zabiha manner, in accordance with the standards outlines by the Halal Advocates of America. Here, farmhand Eric Couturier covers a chickens face in order to make sure that the chicken does not see any other animal being killed or the knife that will be used to kill it. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH The Grey family process chickens on September 16, 2021 at Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville, Va. All chickens are slaughtered in the Zabiha manner, in
Eva Russo
ABOVE: Omari Grey prays with his family as one of his sons leads the prayer at their home in Gordonsville.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The bass player for Andre Thierry Zydeco band performed on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Susie Adolf's family shared their first Seder meal together since the pandemic, on Friday, with family and friends for the first night of Passover. For two years they have held it via Zoom. Each table setting is customized with a photo of the guest. Unleavened bread is also available.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. Richmond players take the field before the game.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Hanover Tomato Festival returned to Pole Green Park in Hanover County on Friday and continued with limited hours on Saturday, 7/16/2022. The festival featuring Hanover tomatoes also featured crafts, music, food and activities for children and pets. Ashlynn Elliott, 2, was captivated by a bubble making machine at a both promoting activities for children.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 52nd Richmond Octoberfest was held at the Richmond Raceway complex Saturday, 10/8/2022. The two-day event which started on Friday, featured authentic German food, beer and wine, along with entertainment for adults and children. The SGTEV Hirschjager Bavarian Dancers performed during the event.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Valentine held Winter Wander 2022 Sunday, 12/11/2022 in front of the museum on Clay Street downtown. Visitors got to celebrate the winter holidays in the Court End neighborhood with a day of free admissions to historic sites in the area, along with holiday festivities including carriage rides, live music, crafts, and more. Finley Smith, 8, huddled at her grandmother's feet to keep warm as they watched performances.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Conover with the ACCA Sauerkraut Band played his tuba during the 52nd Richmond Octoberfest.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders held a community gathering at Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground, Monday 10/10/2022, the date in 1800 when the slave rebellion leader Gabriel was executed at this site. This year’s commemoration featured four nights of light art, video projections and history presented in collaboration with the artists who projected images onto the Lee statue on Monument Avenue during the Black Lives Matter uprising of 2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of a Latino coalition in support of new governor Glenn Youngkin participate in the inaugural parade.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 28th annual Richmond Tattoo, Art and Music Festival concluded at the Double Tree Inn in Midlothian, after a two year pause Sunday, 10/23/2022. The event showcased more than150 local and internationally known tattoo artists, including celebrity artists from Ink Master and Black Ink. l. An estimated 4,000 people attended the event that included local food trucks, live music, Virginia artisan products, and family-friendly events.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Native American tribes performed a ceremonial dance during the inauguration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden previewed the Dominion Energy Garden Fest of Lights, Wednesday 11/16/2022. The light show is open to the public starting Monday.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A prayer vigil was held at Monroe Park, Monday, 2/7/2022, for the two campus officers killed at Bridgewater College. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center joined in prayer with other dignitaries before the start of the program.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A crewman for Aric Almirola works on a tire after a pit stop during the Federated Auto Parts 400 race, Sunday 8/14/2022.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin's crew rushes to position for a pit stop during the Federated Auto Parts 400 race, Sunday 8/14/2022.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Golfers approach the fourth green are reflected in the water that protects the green at the Kanawha Club where members got to play with pro golfers before the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
JAMES H WALLACE
St. Paul's Episcopal Church organized and held a prayer vigil for the victims and family of of shooting victims of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, 5/25/2022 in downtown Richmond, Virginia. Denise Williams kisses the hand of her husband, Chris Yates as they listen to a song during the vigil.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A shopper walked through falling snow along the front of the Walmart store on Brook Road after shopping early Monday, 1/3/2022 in Henrico County, VA.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family and friends gathered at the Main Street Station, Friday 7/15/2022, to pay tribute to Kyle Stoner who was killed at the City Dog earlier in July. Sister Cary, left, embraces her brother Ryan as they listen to a tribute to Kyle to start the ceremony.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews used umbrellas to keep the interior of cars cooler as they awaited inspection for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work on containing a building fire on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the corner of Tenth and Main Street in Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Private First Class Jaquan Ivy, left, and Private First Class Christian French make their way through the Hill of Heroes American flag installation on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A group participates in a Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 on The James River in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Ragged Mountain Nature Area is seen on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family and community members gather for a candle light vigil for the slain Cottle family on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Salem Middle School in Chesterfield, Virginia. JoAnna Cottle and her three children, twins Jayson L. Cottle and Kinsey M. Cottle, 4, and Kaelyn M. Parson, 13, were fatally shot Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, inside their home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chester by her former boyfriend.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Officer Tyler Eakes, left and Officer Matthew Cayne, right, consoles their fellow Officer Morteza Mahmoodi after giving remarks about their fallen Colleague Officer Trey Sutton on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Henrico Central Police Station in Henrico, Virginia. Officer Sutton died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night along U.S. 301.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Friends and family say their goodbyes during a gravesite ceremony for fallen Henrico officer Trey Marshall Sutton on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell, Virginia. Officer Sutton died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, March 30, 2022, night along U.S. 301.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gary Beard sheds a tear as music from the film "Song for Hope" is played by U.S. Army Brass Quintet during the first day of the Richmond International Film Festival on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at The Byrd Theatre in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police officers salute a hearst the funeral service for Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in line of duty last Tuesday on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center on JMU campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lola Watkins, 8, and her sister, Mia Watkins, 7, embrace their father, Tyvon Watkins, a member of the Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team who returned from their 11 months federal active duty in the Horn of Africa on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
DeAndre Broidy teaches kids how to box on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Ruffin Road Neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond police said Broidy was shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road on Dec. 9, 2022, Officers found Broidy on Warwick Road as he tried to take himself to a hospital. He was eventually taken to the hospital, where police said he later died.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dayton Flyers forward R.J. Blakney (23) drives the ball past Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard KeShawn Curry (11) during the first half of a NCAA basketball game between Dayton Flyers and Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Hason Ward (20) blocks a Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) dunk during a NCAA basketball game between Dayton Flyers and Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Commonwealth guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) and head coach Mike Rhoades leave the court after the first half of the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington , DC.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Kicker forward Emiliano Terzaghi (32) shoots as Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC goalkeeper Daniel Faundez (18) makes a save during a USL league One soccer game on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at City Stadium in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after Ryder Warren (with no hat) hit a home run during a VHSL Class 5 Region C baseball Championship game on Friday, June 3, 2022 Deep Run High School in Henrico County, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) gets hoisted after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Boxers train on punching bags on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Cherry Pick'd Boxing and Fitness in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Niko Carter, 20, is photographed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Cherry Pick'd Boxing and Fitness in Richmond, Virginia. When Niko Carter was a kid, he played football, basketball and baseball. But whichever sport he was playing, he had a short fuse. Carter was a fighter. Off the field, he injured a kid’s jaw in a confrontation on a school bus. He was expelled from high school for selling weed, he said, though he later graduated online. At times when Carter was adrift, his father would send him to the boxing gym. There, Carter learned the discipline he needed to get his life in order, and those values have stuck with him. He learned to be a barber at the Chesterfield Technical Institute and worked at Bojangles to save up to buy barbering equipment. Now, at age 20, he cuts hair at his home in Richmond.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Madison McConico of Thomas Dale is phographed along with Jada Foreman of Atlee on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Maggie Walker High School in Richmond, Virginia. Foreman and McConico established themselves on the state and national stages during this past indoor season, Foreman and McConico in jumping events and Ward as a sprinter.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, gets ready to have his mustache shaved during Capitol Square Classic on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at The Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, chats with supporters during election night watch party for Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Inn At The Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bob and Yvonne Polich laugh as Rebecca Merritt reads a poem during a ceremony after they recommitted their wedding vows at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in to celebrate their 73 years of marriage. Merritt is life enrichment director at The Westmont.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
A couple pray during an interfaith prayer vigil for Ukraine in Monroe Park Thursday, March 3, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Siobhan Deeds, wife of Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, holds Mila who the Deeds adopted. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs five bills to penalize animal cruelty and prohibit the sale of dogs or cats for experimental purposes. He signed the legislation outside the Executive Mansion Monday, April 4, 2022. Mila, a Richmond SPCA alumni, was bred for research purposes, but was surrendered to the Richmond SPCA rather than being sold to a laboratory.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Glen Allen celebrates after beating James River during the Class 5 volleyball championship at the Siegel Center Saturday, November 19, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Magnolia Totaro listens to a speaker during an abortion rights rally at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Legislators returned today for a special session to pick a new judge for the State Corporation Commission.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
A pass gets away from Richmond's Jasiah Williams as Richmond plays Villanova Saturday, October 15, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
James River's Judd Zegarra tags out Cosby's Brayden Simpson as he heads back to second base during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinals at Cosby Thursday, May 26, 2022. 5/27/2022: The Titans celebrate beating James River after Cosby's Brooks Simpson made the game winning run during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinals at Cosby Thursday, May 26, 2022. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC The Titans celebrate beating James River after Cosby's Brooks Simpson made the game winning run during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinals at Cosby Thursday, May 26, 2022. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC The Titans celebrate beating James River after Cosby's Brooks Simpson made the game winning run during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinals at Cosby Thursday, May 26, 2022. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC The Titans celebrate beating James River after Cosby's Brooks Simpson made the game winning run during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinals at Cosby Thursday, May 26, 2022. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC Cosby coach Dean Grant celebrates with Collin Hughes after Hughes' hit brought in the game-winning run during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinal against James River. Cosby will face Landstown in the semifinals. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH Cosby coach Dean Grant celebrates with Collin Hughes after Hughes' hit brought in the game-winning run during the Region 6A baseball quarterfinal against James River. Cosby will face Landstown in the semifinals. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH TOP: James River's Judd Zegarra tags out Cosby's Brayden Simpson as he heads back to second base during their game at Cosby High. RIGHT: Simpson celebrates while running toward home plate after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of his team's victory. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH TOP: James River's Judd Zegarra tags out Cosby's Brayden Simpson as he heads back to second base during their game at Cosby High. RIGHT: Simpson celebrates while running toward home plate after hi
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
UR Head Coach Chris Mooney hugs Jacob Gilyard after the Spiders beat Davidson to win the A-10 championship at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Sunday, March 13, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Black's Nick Kern and Gold's Christian Fermin vie for a rebound during the VCU men's basketball's annual Black & Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, October 15, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Two-year-old Elijah Mees and his mother Ivy Newman-Mees, of New York City, watch a butterfly at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Genworth Free Community Day, Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
(L-R) UR football players Braxton Hughes, Ray Eldridge and Brian Catanzarite celebrate during a watch party in the Robins Center after the Spiders beat Iowa in the NCAA tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Tetiana Ordono, principal of Tidewater Ukrainian School, is overcome with emotion as Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-VA Beach, introduces her and volunteer Tetiana Rekun in the Virginia House Monday, April 4, 2022. Both women are from the Ukraine and the school is fundraising to help their war-torn homeland.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Three-year-old Haley McAvoy gives a thumbs up after tasting dessert with her mother Kerry McAvoy during Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Mother's Day Celebration Sunday, May 8, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Pall bearers carry the coffin in during O'Toole's Restaurant and Pub's Irish Wake on Saint Patrick's Day Eve Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Prairie grass grows around abandoned buildings along EW 31 Road near Highway 412 in the Rita Blanca National Grassland in Felt, Oklahoma Saturday, September 24, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
(L-R) Twins Victoria Brewer and Olivia Brewer, age 4 1/2, dressed as butterflies for Labor Day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Monday, September 5, 2022. Admission was free today.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Bob Polich waits for Yvonne, his wife of 73 years, to walk down the aisle so they can recommit to each other during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in the celebration.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Hanover catcher Jenna Currie gets Halifax's Trinity Martin out at home during the Class 4 semifinals game at Riverbend High School Friday, June 10, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Jack Kirwan talks to Monacan pitcher Turner Johnson after the Chiefs lost to James Wood during the Class 4 semifinals game at Riverbend High School Friday, June 10, 2022. Ayden Smith stands on right.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Emily Neal feeds her adopted dog Tannis a treat as Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs five bills to penalize animal cruelty and prohibit the sale of dogs or cats for experimental purposes. He signed the legislation outside the Executive Mansion Monday, April 4, 2022. Tannis, a Richmond SPCA alumni, was bred for research purposes, but was surrendered to the Richmond SPCA rather than being sold to a laboratory.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Rocket, the resident cat at Agecroft Hall, walks around the 16th-century house Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Alex Ross, with Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders of Montreal, works with the carbon fiber trackers for the choir organ the Canadian company designed and built for the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Photo was taken on Monday, March 1, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton and Dayton's R.J. Blakney compete during the A-10 semifinals at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Saturday, March 12, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
VCU's Samantha Robinson and UR's Siobhan Ryan vie for a loose ball in the Robins Center Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC