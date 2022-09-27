 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Youngkin campaigns for Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks Aug. 27 during the Michigan Republican Party's Red Wave Party at the state Capitol Building in Lansing. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been hitting the campaign trail outside Virginia because he says Republicans make better governors, swung by Atlanta’s suburbs Tuesday to stump for an actual, sitting GOP governor for the first time.

Just days after Liz Cheney chastised him for agreeing to back election denier Kari Lake in Arizona, Youngkin boosted a Republican — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who’s distanced himself from former President Donald Trump.

Trump had called for Kemp’s resignation when the Georgian rejected efforts to overturn his state’s 2020 vote for President Joe Biden. Trump later backed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s primary campaign against Kemp, but Kemp won that May race by a vote of 74% to 22%.

In Alpharetta on Tuesday, Youngkin reminded the Georgia crowd that Kemp’s Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, had come to Virginia to campaign against his election last year.

“She in fact said that the biggest fear that Virginia had was if we elected Glenn Youngkin we would become more like Georgia,” Youngkin said. “Let me tell ya, I said, ‘Thank you, Stacey.’”

Youngkin picked up a theme that Kemp a few minutes earlier had stressed: his decision in Georgia not to impose mask mandates and other social distancing measures to contain COVID-19, despite criticism from Abrams.

In Virginia, Youngkin said he opened the state economy by ending those mandates.

And with that, he said, “our economy is growing and our kids are back in school and we’re returning taxpayers’ money ... I am proud to say, yes, we’re like Georgia.”

Over the past two months, Youngkin has campaigned for GOP candidates for governor in Nebraska, Michigan, Maine, Nevada and Kansas.

None is an incumbent, but all are Trump supporters.

Youngkin has brushed off criticism for such support by saying he is backing GOP candidates because he believes Republicans are better governors and because GOP governors supported him in his 2021 election.

His out-of-state campaigning fuels continuing speculation that he is laying the groundwork for a run for the presidency in 2024.

But from Kansas last week, he headed directly to Texas for a session Friday at the Texas Tribune’s three-day TribFest gathering, where he declared he was not even thinking about the White House.

Kemp’s bid for re-election is a replay of the 2018 contest in which he defeated Abrams by 50% to 49%.

