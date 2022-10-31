Youngkin campaigns for Zeldin in New York

Virginia's governor takes his road show to a blue bastion to campaign in a tightening contest for governor.

, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told New Yorkers Monday they are a lot like Virginians and have a chance to follow the Old Dominion by electing a Republican governor.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-New York, is running some 6 to 8 percentage points behind Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the latest October polls, compared with a gap of some 24 points in some summer polls - and that looks like momentum, Youngkin told a rally in the wealthy Westchester County suburbs.

"Five months ago, six months ago, all those smart pundits ... they said a Republican couldn't win in New York and that's exactly what they said in Virginia last year. They said no Republican could win in Virginia," Youngkin said.

"They said the suburbs are too blue, the media is too strong, but they forgot to ask the voters," he said.

It's a theme he's hit hard in a serious of campaign stops for Republican gubernatorial candidates, from one-time blue wall states like Michigan, to solid-red Nebraska, to a strongly Republican Kansas that surprised forecasters earlier this year by rejecting a proposed constitutional amendment to remove protection of abortion rights, to Democratic-leaning New Mexico and Nevada.

He campaigned in Georgia, for a Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who's been a target of Donald Trump, and Arizona, where election denier Kari Lake has declined to say if she'd accept results if they show she lost.

For Zeldin, Youngkin hit another major theme of his out-of-state campaigning: parents and schools.

"They said kids with 14-inch screens were getting a quality education and that their parents had no right to have a say in their kids' lives," he said.

Youngkin did not specifically mention his new school guidelines overturning Northam administration guidelines aimed at protecting students' access to toilets matching their gender identity and protecting privacy about their transgender status, including from their parents.

Youngkin's proposed guidelines say parents much consent to any change of name or gender description in school records and require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

The Youngkin administration’s document cites the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond found in 2020 that the Gloucester County School Board had violated former student Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys school bathrooms.

After remarks from Zeldin saying he would block any effort to require masks or limit access to business or schools, as New York and many other states had done to contain the pandemic, Youngkin repeated another popular line from campaign stops in other states.

He contrasted the impact of Virginia's closings on Bristol, Va. while across the state line - it runs down the middle of State Street in the downtown --businesses in Bristol, Tenn. were booming.

New York and Virginia were alike too, in sharing a spirit of freedom and a sense of being lands of opportunity, Youngkin said, but "You can see what's happening; what's happening is the liberal, progressive Democrats are trying to squash that spirit."

Youngkin travels Thursday to South Dakota and Oklahoma to campaign for Republican governors in re-election contests, continuing what's become a nationwide effort that Virginia Democrats say is leaving the state without its governor while he lays the groundwork for a presidential run.

Youngkin has repeatedly replied that he's just returning a favor, because Republican governors gave his Virginia campaign a major boost year, and that he's not thinking about the presidency.

In response to criticism about his support for Lake and for Maine's Paul LePage, despite Lake's insistence that the 2020 election was stolen and racist comments by LePage, Youngkin says he doesn't always agree with everything fellow Republican politicians say, but that he campaigns for them because he believes Republicans make better governors.