Youngkin concerned about Virginia Community College System's search for new leader

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has demanded he be involved in the hiring of next head of the Virginia Community College System, expressing concern over declining enrollment and jobs going unfilled.

The State Board for Community Colleges will name a new chancellor this summer, replacing Glenn DuBois, who in August announced his retirement. The search committee has begun to interview candidates. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the hiring process.

In a letter dated Sunday and obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Youngkin asked for a briefing of the board's strategy, a discussion about the search and a list of candidates and their qualifications.

"I am writing to express my concerns about the search process and your unwillingness to collaborate with our administration on our priorities in workforce development," Youngkin wrote to Nathaniel Bishop, chair of the State Board for Community Colleges and the head of the search committee. "Our exclusion from this process demonstrates misfeasance, and I would be derelict if I did not express that the next chancellor should be aligned with the governor" on issues of workforce development, transparency and expanding educational opportunities.

In a statement, Bishop called the hiring process "confidential" but said the board shares Youngkin's desire to hire a chancellor who collaborates with the administration.

In the past 10 years, enrollment at Virginia's 23 community colleges has plunged 27%. The G3 program – "Get a skill, get a job, get ahead" – covers tuition in full for students in high-demand fields and is aimed at reversing that trend. G3 began in 2021.

At the same time, labor force participation in Virginia remains low. There are 300,000 unfilled jobs in the state, according to the governor's office. Since the pandemic, the number of jobs has dropped by 200,000, putting Virginia 43rd for job recovery.

"The next chancellor will need to lead VCCS to reverse these troubling indicators," Youngkin wrote. "Unfortunately, to say I am concerned about the search process to date is an understatement."

The VCCS has chosen the candidates it will interview, according to its website. A selection will be announced this summer. A spokesperson for the VCCS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

DuBois, the current chancellor, has held the position for almost 21 years. Upon announcing his retirement, he said the VCCS system was "on the right track" and "in very good hands." VCCS announced a strategic plan called Opportunity 2027, which is designed to increase equity and student success.

The next chancellor is expected to broaden educational opportunity through strong leadership, utilizing public policy and public and private investment, according to the system's website. A commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, anti-racism and a passion for serving first-generation, low-income and minority students are listed as minimum qualifications.

The state's Department of Education has removed programs and policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion following Youngkin's executive order that forbids the teaching of "inherently divisive concepts."

VCCS has hired Greenwood/Asher & Associates, an executive search firm, to assist in the search. The board appointed a 15-person search committee, which includes board members, community college presidents and others.

Youngkin said he isn't attempting to pick the next chancellor but that the VCCS board has been unwilling to collaborate. The governor has the authority to nominate members of the board, as he does with the boards of all public colleges in the state. A spokesperson for Youngkin declined to comment.

"Without more information, I can only assume this board is continuing down the same path in choosing a chancellor that has led to the current state of the system," Youngkin wrote.

Bishop, chair of the VCCS board, indicated that once the hiring process is narrowed down to three finalists, then the committee will consult the governor.

"We look forward to meeting with the governor soon to discuss that process, the finalists and their qualifications," Bishop said.

The board wants a chancellor who will collaborate with Youngkin to address issues of workforce training, program planning and transparency and expanding educational opportunities, he added.

Jeff Kraus, spokesperson for the VCCS, declined to say how many candidates were chosen for interviews. Asked if the board was still accepting applications, Kraus said he hadn't heard otherwise.