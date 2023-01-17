Youngkin fires back on Democrats for felony homicide bill defeat

After a state Senate committee derailed legislation that would charge dealers with murder if a user dies after an overdose, Gov. Glenn Youngkin heatedly promised a full court press to move a similar House of Delegates bill through the Senate and on to his desk.

“I don’t understand it. Here we have 2,600 deaths just last year from overdoses,” Youngkin said in an interview Tuesday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Left liberal Democrats want to stand up for dealers, over victims," he said. "They want to stand up for dealers over families. They want to stand up for dealers over Virginia."

The bills would bring drug dealers up on felony homicide charges — basically, second-degree murder — if a user dies of an overdose.

The House version, sponsored by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, made it past that Republican-led body’s gatekeeper criminal justice subcommittee on a party-line vote last week.

But the Senate’s version died when all but one of the Democratic majority in the Judiciary Committee voted to kill it on an 8-7 vote. Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, broke with his Democratic colleagues to vote for the bill.

Advocates who work with addicts said the felony homicide bill would undermine Virginia’s efforts to encourage drug users to call 911 if they see someone overdosing.

The House bill would have to win approval in the Senate Judiciary Committee before it could move to the full Senate, where Democrats will have a 22-18 majority.

Youngkin highlighted the felony homicide bill as a top priority in his state of the state speech last week, saying it is essential to hold dealers accountable when their drugs cause a fatal overdose.

“You know 76% of those overdose deaths are from fentanyl,” he said. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says as little as 2 milligrams – the equivalent of 10 to 15 grains of salt – is a lethal dose.

Virginia’s “good Samaritan law” protects people who use drugs from being prosecuted for possession if they report someone they are with is overdosing, opponents of the felony homicide bill said the problem was that it did not cover situations where one user shares drugs with another—legally, that’s distribution.

“Right now, if you give someone sitting beside you drugs and they overdose and die even if you call 911, you can be charged with felony homicide,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, who sponsored the Senate bill.

But after a 2014 ruling from the Virginia Supreme Court, “if a drug dealer sells the drugs and then leaves and the person overdoses, he can’t be charged,” McDougle said.

If the House measure also fails in the House, the issue likely will be a feature of GOP legislative campaigns in the fall. All 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats are up for election in November. At present Republicans hold a four-seat edge in the House. Democrats will hold a four-seat edge in the Senate when Democrat Aaron Rouse is sworn in on Wednesday for a Senate seat representing Virginia Beach.

PHOTOS: Youngkin's State of the Commonwealth address