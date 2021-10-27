Youngkin hammers McAuliffe's ties to Dominion Energy in TV ad

GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin released a TV and digital ad Tuesday attacking Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe over his ties to Dominion Energy, which has earned hundreds of millions above a fair profit in part because of 2015 legislation McAuliffe signed while he was governor.
Dominion Energy this year pumped $200,000 into a secretive political action committee that helped McAuliffe by attacking Youngkin from the right in digital ads in an attempt to depress Youngkin's support in rural areas. Dominion's CEO said Oct. 18 that the company didn't properly vet the federal Accountability Virginia PAC and had asked for its money back, but Dominion leadership won't say if the money was returned or not.
The Youngkin ad, titled "Dark Money, Big Favors," says "Dominion bought Terry McAuliffe."
"As governor, he did them big favors - bigger energy bills for you," a narrator says. "... No wonder Dominion's helping McAuliffe again. They know Glenn Youngkin will help you, not them."
The 2015 bill McAuliffe signed was sponsored by then-Sen. Frank Wagner, a Republican who the governor appointed in 2019 as deputy director of the Virginia Lottery.
The bill was requested by Dominion Energy, and it paused the ability of the Virginia State Corporation Commission to fully review and potentially adjust the company's base electricity rates.
Attorney General Mark Herring opposed the bill in 2015, saying it tied the hands of state regulators at setting appropriate electricity rates for consumers. The law is among numerous utility-friendly laws passed by the General Assembly that led to SCC staff last month finding the regulated monopoly earned about $1.1 billion above a fair profit from 2017 to 2020.
With the laws severely limiting how much customers can get back, Dominion, the SCC and attorney general have agreed that the Richmond-based company should refund $330 million to customers in the case that's ongoing at the commission, where the three judges could accept, reject or modify the agreement.
McAuliffe and his campaign team have declined to answer specific questions about the Accountability Virginia PAC, including whether McAuliffe had conversations with anyone about the PAC or its involvement in the governor's race, whether McAuliffe or anyone on his campaign coordinated with the PAC, or whether McAuliffe or his campaign were aware of the PAC's activities before the news media began reporting on it.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, wrote a letter Tuesday to Dominion Chairman and CEO Bob Blue asking the company to answer questions, including whether the company had contact with McAuliffe or anyone on his campaign about the Dominion donations to the PAC.
