Youngkin hammers McAuliffe's ties to Dominion Energy in TV ad

The 2015 bill McAuliffe signed was sponsored by then-Sen. Frank Wagner, a Republican who the governor appointed in 2019 as deputy director of the Virginia Lottery.

The bill was requested by Dominion Energy, and it paused the ability of the Virginia State Corporation Commission to fully review and potentially adjust the company's base electricity rates.

Attorney General Mark Herring opposed the bill in 2015, saying it tied the hands of state regulators at setting appropriate electricity rates for consumers. The law is among numerous utility-friendly laws passed by the General Assembly that led to SCC staff last month finding the regulated monopoly earned about $1.1 billion above a fair profit from 2017 to 2020.

With the laws severely limiting how much customers can get back, Dominion, the SCC and attorney general have agreed that the Richmond-based company should refund $330 million to customers in the case that's ongoing at the commission, where the three judges could accept, reject or modify the agreement.