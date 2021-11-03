AP declares Youngkin victor in Virginia's contest for governor

Heading into Tuesday’s contests no Virginia Republican had won statewide since Bob McDonnell led a GOP sweep of statewide offices in 2009.

Throughout his campaign, Youngkin declined to fully embrace Trump — an electrifying figure to many in the GOP, but anathema to many suburban swing voters.

McAuliffe, meanwhile, spent much of the race and resources aligning Youngkin and the former president, who lost in Virginia by 5 points in 2016 and by 10 points in 2020. McAuliffe said Youngkin would bring Trump’s “extremism” and “bigotry” to Virginia. McAuliffe said a Youngkin win would wipe away efforts by Democrats to make Virginia more inclusive of people of color and those who identify as LGBTQ, and impede women’s ability to opt for abortions.

All 100 seats in the House of Delegates also were up for election Tuesday. Democrats entered the night with 55 seats to Republicans’ 45. Republicans were up in a number of key House races as control of the chamber hung in the balance.

Democrats still control the Virginia Senate, which isn’t up for election until 2023. But, the chamber is narrowly split, 21-19, and the newly elected lieutenant governor will have a tie-breaking vote on most issues, other than the budget and election of judges.