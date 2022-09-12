Youngkin: I have the power to pull out of RGGI

For Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the problem with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is that it’s a market that sends the wrong signals to the wrong people.

He wants out.

And so Youngkin and Democratic legislators, along with environmentalists across the state, are drawing battle lines over the 11-state carbon market, in which power companies can buy or sell carbon dioxide credits. They can be buyers, if their CO2 emissions exceed a cap, or sellers, if they want to get some extra money for emitting less of the greenhouse gas than their cap.

Many Democratic lawmakers say a state law calls for Virginia's participation in RGGI and that only the legislature can remove Virginia from the compact. Youngkin says that law allowed Virginia to join RGGI, but did not mandate Virginia's participation.

The idea behind RGGI is that the price of those credits, along with the cost of buying allowances authorizing utilities to emit a limited amount of CO2, will affect decisions about using coal, oil and natural gas to spin the generators that make electricity - and emit CO2.

In the end, RGGI expects its market will move utilities toward generating power with sources that don't emit CO2.

But Youngkin, whose time at the multi-billion-dollar Carlyle Group saw the firm move into carbon-reducing investments in a major way, doesn't buy that argument.

“Let’s not have a hidden tax ... that was miss-sold and misrepresented as some sort of market-based incentive, because RGGI is not a market-based incentive,” Youngkin said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“In this case, the utility can decide but they don’t have to worry about it because they can pass it right on to the consumer and the consumer Has. No. Choice,” he said.

“They have to buy power from the monopoly utility.”

That was shaping up to a fairly big bill.

The State Corporation Commission last year agreed with Dominion’s view that it would spend some $168 million to buy RGGI credits and that in order to cover that cost the bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month should rise by $2.39.

“We must recognize that utilities in this case are monopolies ... were told they had to buy these allowances and all they do is 100 percent pass 'em on to the consumer, who has no say in this,” Youngkin said.

But Dominion this year asked, and the SCC agreed, to suspend the surcharge, noting that Virginia was on track to pull out of RGGI. Dominion said it could cover sums it had previously spent through base rates.

Youngkin said he won’t renew Virginia’s contract with RGGI when it expires in December 2023.

Meanwhile, he wants the state Air Pollution Control Board to repeal 2020 amendments to its C02 trading regulations requiring utilities to buy CO2 allowances – that is, RGGI authorization to emit a limited amount of the greenhouse gas.

The board can do that because it is part of the executive branch that the governor leads, he said.

General Assembly Democrats beg to differ. In a letter to the air board last week, 61 of them said the agency’s powers are limited because the General Assembly created the air board.

“You only have the powers that the General Assembly grants you,” the letter said.

The Democrats’ letter also cites the law that enables participation in RGGI — the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act — adding, “it is clear our intent for Virginia to participate in RGGI.”

RGGI has generated $378 million to support low-income energy efficiency programs and flood protection in Virginia, the Democrats said.

Youngkin sees it differently:

“The bill that was passed ... said that you could - it allowed you to go put this in place. It never mandated it," Youngkin said. "It allowed it, it never mandated it."

The bill says the director of the air board “is hereby authorized” to run the program to sell allowances that can be used in RGGI’s trading system or something similar. It says the director “shall seek to sell 100 percent of all allowances” unless doing so would mean a net loss of benefit to consumers.

Youngkin said he reads that as allowing the air board to do away with the requirement that utilities buy the allowances, “and then we get to - as a government, the General Assembly - to work and if we want to provide funding for flood resiliency, then let’s go provide funding for flood resiliency.

"Let’s not have a hidden tax that was, that was miss-sold and misrepresented.”