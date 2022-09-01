Youngkin launches two major education initiatives

STAFFORD - His favorite part of the Constitution is the 1st Amendment, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Thomas Coen’s AP government class on Thursday that he spends a lot of time these days on the 10th.

That’s the one that says what Washington isn’t empowered to do is up to the states and the people – and he proceeded to show the Colonial Forge High School students what that means by launching two education initiatives.

“So government students, we can actually get our government to take action, so let’s get to work,” he said. He gathered them round the table where he formally signed an executive order directing senior state officials to fix the long-running problem that Virginia schools need more teachers.

In between that, and his early Q & A with students on the Constitution, he led a roundtable with students, teachers, parents and administrators about a new pilot program that’s just getting underway, aimed at helping students who’ve fallen behind during the pandemic get back on track.

State education officials announced in August that for the second year in a row, Virginia public school students fared worse on the annual state accountability tests than in years before the coronavirus pandemic,

The idea of the “Bridging the Gap” initiative is to get parents, teachers and students working together to address gaps in what students learn.

It will include a new style of individualized assessment, and calls for personalized learning plans for students who have fallen behind.

Those plans are to be developed by students, parents and teachers, and asking each to be responsible for putting it into effect.

The program will include collecting new, detailed data about how students are doing, as well as a push to do a better job about explaining such data to parents and students.

“When parents, students and teachers are working together, anything is possible,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.

Fifteen school divisions are participating in the pilot, with the key task of trading ideas about how to reach its goals.

Some of those ideas involve steps they’ve already taken, some are about the kinds of measures that might help and the kind of problems that could emerge, Guidera said.

Among the 15 school systems are Chesterfield and Hanover counties, as well as Lynchburg and Amherst County, Bristol, Charlottesville, Caroline County, Dinwiddie County, Franklin County, Pittsylvania County and Stafford County.

Youngkin’s executive order picks up on a theme he and Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater have stressed will be key to enhance Virginia’s workforce development efforts.

The order directs the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry to develop an apprenticeship program for teachers.

The idea is to give would-be teachers on-the-job training, with pay, in classrooms as they do the academic work needed to become a teachers. It would also cover teacher aides.

Since child care is a significant challenge for many teachers, the order directs officials to look at ways to support such facilities in schools, and calls for an apprenticeship program for child care specialists.

It calls on officials to cut red tape that can discourage retired teachers and teachers licensed in other states from getting the Virginia licenses needed to teach here.

Youngkin also wants to use grants and state funds to step up efforts to recruit teachers in communities with the highest rates of unfilled positions.

In Coen’s class, before he formally signed the order, Youngkin explained why he’s a fan of the 10th Amendment:

“I find state government to be efficient, I find it to be transparent and most of all to be productive,” he said.

Then, an hour later after signing the order, he left the students with what he said was his most important advice:

“Do your homework and don’t be late for class.”