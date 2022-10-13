Youngkin launching push for Virginia GOP congressional candidates

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched a new super PAC and plans to hit the road to campaign for Republican Congressional candidates in Virginia's 2nd, 7th and 10th districts.

His new Empower Virginia Parents political action committee will begin releasing digital advertisements and mailings early next week, said Youngkin political advisor Kristin Davison.

It will do so with a transfer of some $650,000 to $1 million from Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC, she said.

Youngkin meanwhile is planning a series of 20 stops in the three districts to support state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, in her big to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in Hampton Roads; Yesli Vega in her race against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in Northern Virginia; and Hung Cao's challenge to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th in northwestern Virginia.

The aim is to reprise the gubernatorial campaign's focus on early voting, which paid off significantly in Youngkin's gubernatorial campaign.

"He wants to reach voters who supported him but who may not have made up their minds yet," Davison said.

The push will run through Election Day.