 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Youngkin launching push for Virginia GOP congressional candidates

  • 0
20211030_MET_YOUNGKIN_AWE01

Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to boost GOP candidates Jen Kiggans in the 2nd, Yesli Vega in the 7th and Hung Cao in the 10th.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

A dry and seasonable weekend; turning much cooler next week

 Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched a new super PAC and plans to hit the road to campaign for Republican Congressional candidates in Virginia's 2nd, 7th and 10th districts.

His new Empower Virginia Parents political action committee will begin releasing digital advertisements and mailings early next week, said Youngkin political advisor Kristin Davison.

It will do so with a transfer of some $650,000 to $1 million from Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC, she said.

Luria, Kiggans clash in heated 2nd Congressional District debate

Youngkin meanwhile is planning a series of 20 stops in the three districts to support state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, in her big to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in Hampton Roads; Yesli Vega in her race against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in Northern Virginia; and Hung Cao's challenge to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th in northwestern Virginia.

People are also reading…

The aim is to reprise the gubernatorial campaign's focus on early voting, which paid off significantly in Youngkin's gubernatorial campaign.

Early voting begins with 'steady trickle' in key Virginia congressional races

"He wants to reach voters who supported him but who may not have made up their minds yet," Davison said.

The push will run through Election Day.

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Election 2022 Nevada Governor

Election 2022 Nevada Governor

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, speaks at an event in support of Nevada Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo, second from right,…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your boss an AI algorithm? They might be soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News