Youngkin launching push for Virginia GOP congressional candidates

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched a new super PAC and plans to hit the road to campaign for Republican Congressional candidates in Virginia's
2nd, 7th and 10th districts.
His new Empower Virginia Parents political action committee will begin releasing digital advertisements and mailings early next week, said Youngkin political advisor Kristin Davison.
It will do so with a transfer of some $650,000 to $1 million from Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC, she said.
Youngkin meanwhile is planning a series of 20 stops in the three districts to support state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, in her big to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in Hampton Roads; Yesli Vega in her race against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in Northern Virginia; and Hung Cao's challenge to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th in northwestern Virginia.
The aim is to reprise the gubernatorial campaign's focus on early voting, which paid off significantly in Youngkin's gubernatorial campaign.
"He wants to reach voters who supported him but who may not have made up their minds yet," Davison said.
The push will run through Election Day.
Top five weekend events: Garden Glow, Festival of India & Scott's Addition Pumpkin Festival
GARDEN GLOW AT MAYMONT
Starts Thursday
Here’s your warmup for RVA’s official holiday lights season. Maymont brings a glow-up vibe to the fifth installment of its illuminating Garden Glow event. Meander through the Italian or Japanese gardens, where radiant displays await. Or kick back at a fire pit with a hot chocolate or something with a bit more bite from the Glow Bar. Food trucks and light-up novelties round out this family-friendly outing. Times vary. Through Nov. 6. $15 in advance, $17 at gate (adult). 1700 Hampton St. (804) 358-7166 or
maymont.org
2018, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
VISARTS CRAFT + DESIGN SHOW
Friday-Sunday
RVA is crafting more than just Double IPAs these days. And if you need a reminder about its thriving arts community, there’s none better than the annual VisArts Craft + Design Show at Main Street Station. Browse and buy museum-quality works from talented artists hailing from across the country. Awards categories include ceramics, precious metals, glass, wood and recycled materials, contemporary design, innovative use of traditional craft materials and fiber. In other words, clear some space in your trunk before arriving. Times vary. 1500 E. Main St. $10-$90 (weekend pass). (804) 353-0094 or
CraftAndDesignRVA.com
VisArts Craft + Design Show
'STEEL MAGNOLIAS'
Starts Friday
Big hair and big emotions share the stage for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” part of the Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern. The play — made famous on the big screen by Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts — follows the ups and downs of six Southern women who gossip, occasionally squabble, but always hug it out at their beauty salon. Unlike TLC’s “Real Housewives” shows, the Robert Harling script is actually based on real life. Directed by Julie Fulcher-Davis. Masks required. Through Nov. 13. Times vary. 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road. $52. (804) 282-2620 or
va-rep.org
Tom Topinka
FESTIVAL OF INDIA
Saturday-Sunday
For five decades, Richmond’s Festival of India has served up authentic Bollywood dances, traditional clothing and jewelry and, of course, tasty food, including kachori, samosas, and tandoori chicken. Just last year, more than 20,000 folks made it out for the massive event. Hosted by the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Times vary. 403 N. Third St. Free; pay as you go. (804) 346-9955 or
TheFestivalofIndia.org
2015, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times Dispatch