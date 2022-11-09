Youngkin likely spent political capital with campaigning, analysts say

At political rallies across Virginia – and across the nation – there was Gov. Glenn Youngkin, throwing basketballs, handing out his trademark red fleece vests, and even dancing to the tune “Spirit in the Sky,” in his role of the GOP’s latest political star.

But his impact may not have been as dramatic as he hoped.

His campaigned for two Republican governors in two Republican strongholds, Georgia and South Dakota, both of them successful. The candidate he campaigned with in solid red Oklahoma also won.

In the swing states of Michigan, Maine, and Wisconsin, where his repeated call for supporters to find 10 friends who were going to vote the right way and bring them to the polls, wasn’t enough to bring those Republican candidates victory.

It failed in the Democratic strongholds of New York and New Mexico. And in normally strongly Republican Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was re-elected.

Only one of the three Virginia Democratic members of Congress that he tried hardest to defeat with a series of get out the vote rallies, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, lost her race – but by a narrower margin than Youngkin’s victory over Terry McAuliffe in the same district in 2021.

“I think he’s out there raising his profile, maybe for the cabinet, maybe in case lightning strikes and the (2024 Republican presidential) candidate picks him as vice president or if everything really goes right, the presidency, though I think that’s unlikely,” said John McGlennon, a political scientist at the College of William and Mary.

“Youngkin handed out a lot of red vests, branding, like Lamar Alexander and his plaid shirts,” McGlennon said. “But he’s still barely registering in the polls” of potential presidential candidates in 2024.

Youngkin seemed to trying to build a pool of IOUs for something national in the future, said Mark Rozell, a political scientist at George Mason University.

But “when Virginians see how frequently he was out of state, it’ll be like when Doug Wilder ran [for president in 1994] and we saw all those bumper stickers: ‘Wilder for Resident’,” Rozell said.

“He spent a lot of capital for very little effect,” Rozell said.

Some of that capital could come from his own GOP, said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington

“Virginia Republicans have to ask themselves what if the governor spent less time out of state and more time in the state,” Farnsworth said. “More time in state could have affected the 7th, less time in South Dakota would not.”

Politicians aren’t always thinking of helping other politicians, though, William and Mary’s McGlennon said.

“Like a lot of Republican governors in Democratic-leaning states, he’s probably figured out his future doesn’t really include federal office from Virginia – that is to say: the Senate,” McGlennon said.

Meanwhile, Youngkin’s campaigning, both with Congressional races in Virginia and for Republican gubernatorial candidates, raises a question of whether he has coattails enough to bring in a state Senate majority in 2023 and to preserve a GOP mahority in the House of Delegates, he said.

“It raises a question whether he’s going to be effective himself in Virginia," McGlennon said.

An early test will be what Youngkin does in state Senate seat that the victor in the 2nd Congressional district, Jen Kiggans, must vacate.

Her district gave Hillary Clinton a 6 point margin over Donald Trump but swung narrowly for her in 2019 and more decisively for Trump in 2020 and Youngkin in 2021. Redistricting means the November 2023 race will be for an area where Youngkin lost by 5 percentage points.