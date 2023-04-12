From the Archives: Petersburg Civil War fort was sold and leveled in 1960s

Fort Sedgwick or “Fort Hell” was one of the larger forts of the Union Army during the Civil War with a garrison of 800 men and 17 cannons. The fort occupied the most elevated natural position giving Union troops an unlimited view of their enemy and of Petersburg. The fort earned its nickname from the Confederate troops because of the constant, intense artillery fire from the cannons. The last attack launched from Fort Hell was April 2, 1865, when Union soldiers attacked Confederate lines with a “blistering 30-minute bombardment.” Despite the repeated bloody attacks by Union troops from Fort Hell, Confederate soldiers held their lines long enough to enable General Robert E. Lee and his men to escape—to Appomattox where Lee ended up surrendering on April 9, 1865.

In the decades following the Civil War, the battleground was preserved and even housed a museum that attracted thousands of visitors. However, in 1966 it was announced that the land would be sold and the old trenches and the museum would be leveled. In 1966, David A. Lyon, a spokesperson for the Lyon family, which had owned the property for over 30 years, said the decision to sell the property was due to the fact that business had declined by about one-third.

While the historic fortification withstood endless days of pounding from enemy cannons, its ultimate downfall was by the bulldozer.