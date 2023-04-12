It was not too long into the eight-month-old Partnership for Petersburg that the hard-pressed city’s Mayor Sam Parham told Gov. Glenn Youngkin what people really needed was a downtown supermarket.
So, Youngkin said, he and the mayor sat down and started cold-calling top executives of grocery chains across the country, pitching the old tobacco town as a place where there was good business to be done.
Now, two firms are bidding for a spot in the 800 block of Adams Street — and not only that, but a developer has pitched a plan for a supermarket-anchored mixed-use development, Youngkin said.
“It’s exciting to see that transformation,” Youngkin said, after cutting the ribbon on a new community resource center at 22 West Washington in the center of Petersburg’s downtown — a one-stop shop for people seeking help finding work, educational resources and connections for other public services.
People are also reading…
The Adams Street development, to be called Sycamore Grove, will include 111 2,000-square-foot townhomes and 35 houses of the same size.
Besides a full-service supermarket, there will be retail spaces and a Southern Kitchen restaurant, Youngkin said.
The Partnership for Petersburg, launched last summer, brought together state agencies, city government and a range of businesses and nonprofits to tackle the city’s challenges with public safety, schools, health, transportation and support for community groups.
The partnership also focuses on economic growth, with an eye on building up the city’s base of pharmaceutical plants, increasing access to housing, expanding broadband connections and encouraging entrepreneurs.
It has awarded 20 grants of $25,000 each to startups and fast-growing young firms in Petersburg.
A new center to address the city’s high maternal mortality and preterm birth rates opened Tuesday, while pop-up mobile clinics patrol the city.
The YMCA has launched before- and after-school care at four elementary schools and is planning to build a long-hoped-for playground.
A surge that brings in dozens of Virginia State Police officers to work with Petersburg’s department targeting overnight crime hot spots has resulted in a drop in violent crime, and is serving as a model for crime crackdowns in Hampton Roads, Youngkin said.
Two new special assistant U.S. attorneys are focused on Petersburg, and the state Department of Corrections is planning a work reentry program for former inmates.
“We see a lot going on,” Youngkin told a crowd assembled on a blocked-off Washington Street to celebrate the opening of the new Virginia Community Resource Center.
“What you don’t see is the momentum that’s building.”
From the Archives: Petersburg Civil War fort was sold and leveled in 1960s
Fort Sedgwick or “Fort Hell” was one of the larger forts of the Union Army during the Civil War with a garrison of 800 men and 17 cannons. The fort occupied the most elevated natural position giving Union troops an unlimited view of their enemy and of Petersburg. The fort earned its nickname from the Confederate troops because of the constant, intense artillery fire from the cannons. The last attack launched from Fort Hell was April 2, 1865, when Union soldiers attacked Confederate lines with a “blistering 30-minute bombardment.” Despite the repeated bloody attacks by Union troops from Fort Hell, Confederate soldiers held their lines long enough to enable General Robert E. Lee and his men to escape—to Appomattox where Lee ended up surrendering on April 9, 1865.
In the decades following the Civil War, the battleground was preserved and even housed a museum that attracted thousands of visitors. However, in 1966 it was announced that the land would be sold and the old trenches and the museum would be leveled. In 1966, David A. Lyon, a spokesperson for the Lyon family, which had owned the property for over 30 years, said the decision to sell the property was due to the fact that business had declined by about one-third.
While the historic fortification withstood endless days of pounding from enemy cannons, its ultimate downfall was by the bulldozer.
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter