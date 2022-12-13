Youngkin plans major expansion of mental health crisis services

Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to add hundreds of safe spots for Virginians in mental health crises, who these days often end up waiting in vain for care because there are not mental hospital beds available.

A fast track focus on crisis services will be a centerpiece of his budget proposals for one of his top priorities - fixing the state's long troubled mental health system, Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel told the General Assembly's Behavioral Health Commission.

"If we can get crisis right ... we can deal with all the issues," including the administration's concern to enhance prevention efforts and services to support people once they've emerged from a crisis, he said.

Youngkin's budget request will increase funding to expand the state's mobile crisis teams - the mental health workers who will race to the side of individuals at serious risk of harming themselves or others from 36 now to 70 within a year.

The budget will include funds for crisis receiving centers, which are secure places were police or sheriff's deputies can leave a person in a crisis while mental health workers try to find them a hospital bed from 186 now to 290 within a year and to 500 within three years.

Such centers, where individuals can stay for up to 23 hours, should free police and deputies from the hours away from patrol duties that can be involved when protecting somebody in a crisis.

The budget will also include funds to expand crisis stabilization units where people can stay for up to five days, often for medications to be adjusted and with counseling to get past a crisis.

These can be alternatives to hospitalization, and could play an increasingly important role because state hospitals have been operating at or above capacity for several years now.

That's a big reason why dozens of adults and children in a mental health crisis end up on waiting lists for a hospital bed, often without ever getting one or getting any significant psychiatric care.

The budget would boost the number of these crisis stabilization unit beds from 252 now to 324 within a year and to 380 to 400 within three years.

In addition, Youngkin's budget proposal would increase funds for comprehensive emergency room-based psychiatric care from one program now to more or more within a year.

Littel said Youngkin's mental health plan is anchored on six pillars.

These include same-day care for people in a crisis and easing the burden on police and deputies - key aims of the expanded crisis care push.

But the administration also wants to develop capacity for preventive and post-crisis supports, as well as programs for substance abuse with an effort to reduce overdose deaths.

Expanding the number of people who can help people with mental illnesses and adopting best practices for treatment are also key parts of the initiative, Littel said.

