Youngkin plans major reform of Virginia's workforce development efforts

NEWPORT NEWS - Two obscure economic stats – the number of Virginians leaving the state and the number choosing not to work - are what Gov. Glenn Youngkin watches most closely these days.

And they are sparking a sweeping new approach to workforce development he expects to unveil in time for the next General Assembly session that starts in January.

That’s because of a third statistic that’s on the governor’s mind, he told several hundred business and civic leaders Thursday at Christopher Newport University: the 300,000 jobs that Virginia employers can’t fill.

“We have got to get people to work," Youngkin said. "That is one of the biggest challenges coming out of the pandemic."

With Virginia seeing more people leaving than moving here, and a labor force participation rate falling to 64%, Youngkin said he’s working on a major restructuring of Virginia’s workforce development effort.

That effort now stretches across 12 different state agencies and 20 outside groups and some 800 different programs that aim to train and find work for Virginians and employees for businesses.

The aim is to integrate these, creating a kind of one-stop shop for these services.

Later, he said he expects a shift in focus at the Virginia Employment Commission will give the agency, still struggling to manage a tidal wave of unemployment claims from the pandemic, a central role in the restructuring.

“It’s the Virginia Employment Commission, not the Unemployment Commission,” he said.

As part of the workforce development approach, which he said would be a centerpiece of his legislative agenda for the 2023 General Assembly session, Youngkin said he wants to expand apprenticeship and internship programs.

The program will include a lifetime learning component for people who are thinking of switching careers, Youngkin said.

He’s also looking for stepped-up efforts at the state’s community colleges, with more collaboration with businesses and a focus on the high-tech and high-skill jobs where economists and businesses forecast the fastest growth.

The models are the state, city, business and nonprofit collaboration agreements outlined earlier this week at the launch of the Partnership for Petersburg community development campaign.

Another example is the cooperative effort of Richard Bland College and Virginia Beach-based DroneUp for a drone operator training center and a new credential for those operators, including a dual enrollment plan for high school students.

DroneUp’s move was a lot more than the $27 million it plans to invest as it creates 655 new jobs, Youngkin said.

“It was also about this coming together; coming together with the higher education community, coming together with K through 12, coming together with a vision of training,” he said.

Part of the unfilled jobs challenge is the number of people moving out of the state, he said.

“Virginians have been voting with their feet,” he said.

This is especially true for young adults, and while one reason is a feeling that there aren’t good job opportunities here, “one of the most challenging issues for Virginians is the cost of living,” he said.

That’s why another major initiative for the next legislative session will be a focus on affordable housing, he said.

Youngkin has said much of the issue involves local government zoning and permitting, but he also wants to look at how state environment regulators look at the impact of new housing construction.