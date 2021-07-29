Youngkin proposes $1.5 billion in tax relief from surplus, school choice plan from rescue funds

The plan, shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, offers a glimpse into Youngkin's priorities as he vies for the state's top job, which no Republican has held since 2014. Youngkin is running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, has never held public office. Republicans supportive of his ideas will have a hard time pushing for them during the special session that begins Monday. Democrats, who control both chambers of the General Assembly, have barred individual lawmakers from submitting budget proposals. House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said during a news conference that his caucus is being shut out of the process.

Gov. Ralph Northam, working closely with Democratic budget leaders, already has proposed to spend almost $3 billion of the federal funds on some of the same priorities as Youngkin, such as expanded broadband telecommunication access and protection of employers from higher payroll taxes to pay for unemployment benefits.

The General Assembly will not address the expected $2.6 billion budget surplus during the special session that begins next week, which will deal only with one-time federal funding and election of judges to the Virginia Court of Appeals.