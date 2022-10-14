Youngkin proposes $10 million energy innovation fund

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will ask the General Assembly to create a $10 million fund for advanced energy projects, including his “moonshot” goal of having the first small modular nuclear reactor up and running in Southwest Virginia in 10 years.

Youngkin said the fund will slate $5 million for the reactor work.

And separately, the state will make a coordinated effort with universities and businesses to nail down grants for the research, design and engineering work needed to make small modular reactors. The reactors are no larger than one-third the size of the current giants and are intended to be assembled from components that can be produced in large enough numbers to bring costs down sharply.

In addition, Youngkin said his new Virginia Power Innovation Fund would look at such projects as pumping methane and water into abandoned underground mines, where they could generate hydrogen, a clean fuel that some scientists think could eventually meet an important part of an ever-growing energy demand.

The fund will also explore carbon capture projects, for instance, to draw the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide from the air and use it to make concrete and paint.

It will also focus on development of advanced batteries to store electricity from solar- and wind-generating facilities at night and when the air is calm.

All were central elements in the Virginia Energy Plan announced by Youngkin earlier this month. The plan also included reversing some of the recent laws that regulators, Dominion Energy and some analysts say have raised electricity bills higher than they need to be, but that supporters say are essential for Virginia’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Youngkin said he will ask the General Assembly to authorize the fund and direct budget monies to it when it convenes in January.

“We’re here to make sure Virginia continues to pave the way with our growing energy portfolio, and we’re going to do it right here in Southwest Virginia,” he told a group of local business and government leaders, gathered on part of a reclaimed 2,000-acre coal mine, as he announced the fund.

“There are sites like this all over the commonwealth, more than 100,000 acres of sites like this, sites that are already primed for development,” he said.

“With the right permits, they can provide the home for this power future, power assets that can drive this energy future … we have everything coming together, we have space, and we have commitment,” Youngkin said.

“We have commitment from local government, commitment from state government, commitment from federal government and an energy-focused workforce that is hungry for new opportunities,” he added.

Earlier Friday, Youngkin disclosed the state’s $10.6 million list of projects for a federal program to reuse abandoned mines.

The state’s list of projects for the federal Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program includes $2 million to recycle an old mine property in Wise County for an Energy DELTA Lab testbed for new energy technology. It could include hydrogen, mine-based geothermal, small modular reactors, innovative solar generation and advanced energy storage.

In addition, the state list has an additional $8.6 million for seven other projects.

These include the grading and utility work needed to make a 23.5-acre Dickenson County property ready for a chip mill, a plant that chops up trees for shipment to paper mills or manufacturers of oriented strand board panels; as well as expansions for a Buchanan County factory that sews a range of products including backpacks, a plastics firm in Dickenson, and campsites and trails at the Big Cherry Reservoir in Wise and Scott counties.

“These projects selected support our goals of immediate job creation and the development of new business-ready sites that will be the fuel that drives new business investment in these Southwest Virginia communities,” Youngkin said.

Those communities used to rely on coal, but that business has shrunk dramatically in recent years.

The 5-year-old grant program for reusing old mines has generated more than 200 jobs, and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said projects on the list could generate over 1,000 jobs once they are completed.

Meanwhile, in Southside’s Halifax County, Hitachi Energy is investing $37 million in its South Boston plant to add a production line that will build larger electric transformers, an effort that is projected to create 165 new jobs in addition to the 370 people who already work there.

The company is adding 26,000 square feet to its plant.

“This expansion will help us address the growing demand for transformers from customers including utilities, renewable energy developers and more,” said Steve McKinney, the senior vice president who leads Hitachi Energy’s transformer business in North America.

“Southern Virginia has been and continues to be a great place for us to do business,” he said.

Based in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy employs roughly 38,000 people in 90 countries and generates sales of about $10 billion.

“Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community,” Youngkin said.

The governor approved a $511,500 grant from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund to assist Halifax County with the project, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a separate $220,000 for it.

Hitachi Energy is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program. Money and services to support Hitachi Energy’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.