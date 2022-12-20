Youngkin publishes to-do list of regulations

As part of his push to cut regulations, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is now listing all the regulatory actions more than 300 in all - that he expects the state government to complete by July 2023.

That’s one year after Youngkin issued an executive order creating a new Office of Regulatory Management within his office.

That order directed the office to create a new uniform process for reviewing regulations, and speeding that review, with the aim of reducing regulatory burdens by 25%.

The first “unified regulatory plan” list of upcoming regulatory actions includes measures expected between now and July 1, 2023.

Some are steps in the multi-stage process of enacting regulation, like the notice that this month formally stated the administration's plan to pull the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or plans to simplify claims decisions and appeals at the Virginia Employment Commission.

The measures on the list range from how to give context to war memorials and monuments, after the 2020 revisions to a prior state law that aimed to protect Confederate memorials, to powers of the Cannabis Control Authority, to an update to the State Building Code, a review of boating regulations and dozens of regulations involving professional licensing.

The plan will be updated every year, with the next update to come next summer, as the new fiscal year gets started.

In addition to publishing the list on state’s web site for regulatory actions, the governor’s office is posting the new economic analysis manual to be used to evaluate the impact of proposed regulations. The list and the manual can been seen www.townhall.virginia.gov.

“Our goal is to provide more transparency to the citizens of Virginia,” Youngkin said.

“By publishing a comprehensive list of all upcoming regulations, and the tools we are going to use to evaluate the economic impacts, private citizens, companies and interest groups will be able to participate in the regulatory process in a more meaningful way,” he said.

Director of regulatory management Andrew Wheeler said new procedures he and his team have put in place have cut the time it takes for the governor’s office review of proposed regulations to less than two weeks from a historical average of more than 200 days.

A central element of Youngkin’s executive order on regulatory review was its directive that state agencies consider the impact of regulations on economic growth and on people and business affected by those regulations.

The new manual includes detailed instructions for calculating benefits and costs of regulations, and includes guidance on analyzing the impact of regulations for those affected by them.

Those analyses are to include costs and benefits of not having the regulation and or any alternative approaches.

Youngkin’s executive order was the first major overhaul in more than 25 years of the way Virginia governors review new regulations and revisions to existing ones.

In addition to publishing the annual update of proposed regulations and the economic analysis requirement, the overhaul tightens standards for the once-every-four-years review of regulations that agencies are already supposed to do. A report last year found nearly a quarter of executive branch agencies never did the reviews while only a quarter did such reviews for all their regulations.

The order also set a three-week deadline for getting a notice of proposed rulemaking to the governor and a five-week deadline to reach the governor’s desk once a final version of the proposal is ready. “Fast track” proposals for noncontroversial changes and emergency regulations move on even shorter time frames.

