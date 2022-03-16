Youngkin report calls carbon program too expensive; its supporters push back

A report from Virginia's new director of the Department of Environmental Quality backs Gov. Glenn Youngkin's view that a program to reduce carbon dioxide emissions is a carbon tax without benefit to consumers.

Supporters of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) criticized the new report as leaving out key facts, and one called the report "policy laundering."

A Jan. 15 executive order from Youngkin called for the state Department of Environmental Quality to provide him with a report within 30 days examining the costs and benefits of RGGI, which seeks to reduce emissions generated by electric power plants.

DEQ Director Michael Rolband sent the report on Friday to Andrew Wheeler, who was then the state secretary of natural resources but is now a special adviser to the governor because the General Assembly did not confirm Wheeler's appointment and adjourned on Saturday. Youngkin's office released the report publicly on Tuesday evening.

"Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses," the report concludes.

"RGGI fails to achieve its goal as a carbon 'cap-and-trade' system because it lacks any incentive for power-generators to actually reduce carbon-intensive gas emissions."

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 to join the program, in which energy producers in a number of states trade emission reductions for credits, or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past a cap.

The revenue the state gets from the program is directed to programs that help low-income people reduce energy usage - thereby lowering their cost of electricity - and for programs combating sea level rise in coastal areas and inland flooding across the state.

The costs are passed on to electric utility customers. Under the initial cost recovery request from Dominion Energy, the state's largest electric utility, typical customers' bills increased $2.39 a month because of the program. Rolband's report says Virginia isn't turning over any proceeds to customers to offset the costs.

Walton Shepherd, a senior staff attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council in Virginia, said it's been transparent that the costs of RGGI are paid by consumers but evidence from other states shows that will result in lower overall costs by making electricity use more efficient and eliminating fuel costs of using fossil fuels to create electricity.

Rolband's report didn't include federal data showing pollution was reduced in Virginia during the first year of RGGI, Shepherd said.

Chris Bast, who was a deputy director at DEQ under Democratic former Gov. Ralph Northam, attacked the report on Twitter as a "disservice" to professionals at DEQ dedicated to reducing carbon emissions, and said Wheeler hadn't learned his lessons from his time as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency director.

"This 'report' is nothing more than policy laundering," Bast wrote. DEQ and its attorney "have spent years arguing how RGGI is NOT a carbon tax. The Administration and political leadership have manufactured a report to push their policy preference. And laundered it through DEQ staff."

In December, after his election, Youngkin said in a speech that he would withdraw Virginia from RGGI by "executive action."

Then-Attorney General Mark Herring issued an opinion saying that would be illegal because the governor doesn't have the power to single-handedly eliminate a law passed by the General Assembly.

Youngkin backed off, and his January executive order instead called on the State Air Pollution Control Board to consider a regulation withdrawing Virginia from the program. Program supporters say even that would be illegal.

Youngkin asked the legislature to withdraw Virginia from RGGI this year but the Senate is controlled by Democrats and his request went nowhere.

Rolband's report said he is preparing paperwork to bring the air board a proposed rule for its consideration that would repeal Virginia's participation in RGGI.

This is a developing story and will be updated.