Youngkin restores rights to more than 800 former inmates

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has restored civil rights to more than 800 Virginians who lost the right to vote after a felony conviction.

He approved the restorations last week, to make sure any who are interested in voting in the Congressional elections and in the various county, city and town elections around the state on November 8 could register to vote before the Oct. 17 deadline. (Under a new state law voters still can register through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot.)

“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future,” Youngkin said.

He said he was proud of the efforts those former inmates made to regain their rights.

“I applaud those who have committed to starting fresh with renewed values and a will to positively contribute to our society,” Youngkin said.

Virginia and Kentucky are the only states that bar anyone convicted of a felony from voting, although seven more states deny some the right to vote.

But Virginia law allows felons who have completed their terms to petition a governor to get back their civil rights, including the rights to vote, serve on a jury and run for office.

Most states – 20 - say people can vote when they complete their felony sentences, while 18 bar only people in prison for felonies from voting. Felony convictions can sometimes result in probation or a suspended sentence, while inmates in some states are routinely released on parole.

Two states, Maine and Vermont have no restrictions while New York and Connecticut bar people in prison or on parole from voting, but allow others, including individuals on probation, to vote after a felony conviction.

“Civil rights are fundamental to active participation in one’s government,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James.

Her office reviews applications for rights restoration and determines those who meet the governor’s standards for regaining their rights.

“Our team has given personal consideration to each approved candidate,” she said, adding that Youngkin “strongly believes in the grace of second chances.

State Sen. Mamie Locke’s effort to amend the state Constitution to automatically restore voting rights after individuals are released from prison passed its first test last year with a largely but not completely party line vote.

But proposed state constitutional amendments require a second General Assembly vote of approval after an intervening election before they can go the public in a referendum. Earlier this year - with Republicans now leading the House of Delegates - her effort died in a House subcommittee on a 6-4 party-line vote.

Between 2016 and 2018, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights to 173,611 people who had been convicted of felonies, after the Virginia Supreme Court blocked his bid - through a blanket executive order - to collectively restore rights to more than 200,000.

In 2021, after dropping a requirement that former prisoners complete probation before they got their rights back, then-Gov. Ralph Northam restored rights to 69,000 people.

Youngkin plans to continue to restore rights on an ongoing basis, his office said.