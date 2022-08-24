Youngkin says DroneUp to bring 655 jobs to Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that DroneUp, a drone flight company, will bring 655 jobs to Virginia as it expands its headquarters in Virginia Beach and establishes a testing and training center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.

Youngkin, making the announcement at the Executive Mansion, said the company will invest $7 million in building out its Virginia Beach site and will invest $20 million in a testing, training, and R&D center for drone operators at Richard Bland College, which he said will create 145 of the new jobs.

DroneUp says it plans to establish three drone hubs at Walmart locations in Virginia this year.

“This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” Youngkin said in a statement.

The announcement is the latest bright news for the greater Petersburg area.

It came days after Youngkin heralded a new, sweeping partnership to aid Petersburg that brings together state and local officials, businesses and nonprofits for a program for community development.