Youngkin says help for veterans is a top priority

The three little boys had had a long drive from Bristol, and were resting on the stairs of the Virginia War Memorial when Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on his way out from the Veterans Day ceremony there spotted them.

"Hey guys," he said, bending low. "Know what a challenge coin is?"

Growing up in the Navy town of Virginia Beach, Youngkin would know - they're the heavy brass medallions emblazoned with a ship or military unit's shield that military men and women give to favorite visitors - and he gave each of the now smiling Ehrich brothers, James, 3, Lukas, 6, and Thomas, 7, his own "Spirit of Virginia" coin.

"Can you shake hands?" he said, and though James was shy, they all did.

Their dad, Josh, is not a veteran, but he thought it was important to come to mark November 11 at the memorial, where the names of nearly 12,000 Virginians who fell in the service of their country are honored, and where “Memory,” a 22-foot-tall statue of a grieving woman, stands tribute to the deep connection of all Virginians to their military men and women.

Youngkin summed it up with a "Thank you, thank you, thank you" to the veterans and a large contingent of Army and members of the Virginia National Guard there to mark Veterans Day.

"We acknowledge and remember your sacrifice every day and we're committed to supporting you," he said.

Just this year, that's translated to state Department of Veterans Services staff helping disabled Virginia veterans file more than 7,000 disability claims with the Veterans Administration.

The department's been there on blacker days, too - with more than 10,000 screenings for suicide risk for veterans and their families, and then connecting them to desperately needed services.

Youngkin said the state is about to launch a one-stop shop to help veterans connect with supports and services that can be hard to find otherwise.

And he asked Virginians to be ready to welcome home their own National Guard soldiers and airmen.

Over the past two years, more than 2,000 have deployed on missions ranging from running a security force in the troubled Horn of Africa, to supporting peacekeeping efforts in Kosovo, helping in the United Arab Emirates after attacks there and "air support in places where not everyone wants to go," he said.

"On this day, we welcome a new generation of veterans to our community, thanking them graciously for their selfless commitment to defend and protect," he said.

Being at the memorial was "Reaffirming the commonwealth's commitment to pay the stories of our service men and women forward to future generations," he added.

And on Veterans Day, 2022, they included three little boys from Bristol.