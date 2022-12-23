Youngkin sees strong long-term outlook, beyond expected recession

Sometimes with a cloud – like the recession Gov. Glenn Youngkin expects next year – there’s a silver lining. For state government, that means a pretty encouraging outlook for tax collections.

So encouraging, in fact, that even with $1 billion of additional tax cuts, the more than $600 million in spending Youngkin’s budget amendments proposed for this year and more than $1.9 billion in fiscal 2024, Virginia has hit that golden era budget-writers dream of: “structurally balanced budgets.”

That is, a long-term prospect that ever-rising costs will be covered by future tax collections - without a need for new taxes or tax rate increases.

While Youngkin sees a clear consensus that there will be a recession next year that could last six months or more, he said “there is a big difference between Virginia’s economic trajectory and the current strength of the state government financial statements.”

And one big reason, he says, is that Virginians are taxed too much – a view that not all legislative budget writers necessarily agree with.

For a family of three, with a gross income of $50,000, the combined effect of Virginia’s standard deduction, personal exemptions and current 5.75% top tax rate yields the 17th-highest income tax burden among the states, a Richmond a Times-Dispatch analysis shows. Virginia’s sales tax is the 31st highest, according to the Tax Foundation.

The reason for the state’s good fortune lies in large part in the labor market, budget documents show, since the biggest single chunk of money Virginia collects comes from the individual income taxes withheld from Virginians’ paychecks.

Earlier in December, when state number crunchers took a fresh look at the state economy, they forecast that income tax collects through the end of fiscal 2023 would jump nearly 5% from last year, to more than $16 billion.

The combined effect of inflation – higher prices mean a larger sales tax but they can also cool demand – nevertheless should mean an 8% increase in this major source of state revenue, the forecasters said.

But because tax refunds look likely to more than double, tax revenue this fiscal year will be down. Next year, however, even with a recession, income tax withholding should barely change, and while the forecast now is for a 1% drop in sales tax revenue, total state general fund revenue will rise 2% mainly because refunds should fall back to 2022 levels.

That means the state would end this fiscal year, the first of the current two-year budget, having collected some $3.6 billion more in taxes than it spent.

Next year, the excess would reach $3.7 billion – but after that, it would increase every year by between $1.8 billion and $2 billion. The cumulative effect of that would be a surplus of more than $11 billion by fiscal year 2028.

That’s even with the teacher, law enforcement and state employee pay increases already in the budget – personnel expenses are always the biggest single part of a government operating budget.

The trend is up, even though the economists with whom the state consults say the number of Virginians working isn’t rising very fast.

After a 2.5% jump by the end of this fiscal year, they’re looking for a 1.2% decline as the recession bites in fiscal 2024. For the two years after that, they’re expecting growth of 1.2% to 1.4% a year.

But a tight labor market, with the unemployment rate peaking below 5% even during the upcoming recession, means wages are still on the rise.

The average wage is set to rise 5.8% this fiscal year and to keep rising by more than 3.5% a year after that, the state's economic advisers say.

Business owners won’t do as well: the economists expect income declines of 1.7% next year and 2.1% in 2025.

The inflation rate, meanwhile, after peaking above 6% this year, should drop back to a more normal 2% to 3% range.

Since the state spends something on the order of $9 billion a year buying supplies, equipment and services, that drop would have a big budget impact.

In a sense, the combined effects of a strong labor market and falling inflation create a kind of structural budget surplus – exactly the kind of growing excesses of revenue over costs that, in a private company, makes investors salivate.

Democratic budget-writers say that means the state has resources to catch up on years of unmet needs, even with Youngkin’s proposed $230 million increase for behavioral health, $450 million for Chesapeake Bay cleanup and other water quality programs and $450 million to create business-ready sites for companies interested in moving to Virginia or expanding here.

But Youngkin, who spent much of his career in business looking for companies with precisely that kind of outlook for revenues over costs, says it means the state is taxing Virginians too heavily.

The governor wants to cut the top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5% and to bring the standard deduction up to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for joint filers – that’s double where it was when he took office and up by 12.5% from the deduction he signed into law with the current budget.

Youngkin also proposed cutting the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5% as well as a new 10% tax credit for small businesses, such as limited liability companies and S-corporations, that report income through their owners’ individual tax returns.

It adds up to $1 billion worth of tax cuts, and comes on top of the $4 billion of existing cuts that still mean the state would see those steadily rising surpluses.

Youngkin’s latest tax cut proposals would reduce state revenue by $72 million this year and $929 million in fiscal 2024, the second year of the current budget.

Going forward, the strong labor markets and the state’s post-recession bounce that Virginia’s economic advisers project mean the tax measures Youngkin proposed would slice $1.4 billion from the $1.8 billion addition to state surpluses his budget number crunchers forecast for fiscal 2025. It would rise to $1.6 billion of the $2 billion otherwise expected for fiscal year 2028.

On the spending side, that means there’s room for the $377 million to $438 million a year cost of Youngkin’s spending measures that commit the state to continuing expenses.

Those are measures that include pay adjustments for deputy sheriffs and corrections officers, hiring reading specialists for grades 4 and 5, hiring math specialists for elementary and middle schools, paying for more nurses at state prisons and launching loan and grant programs to bring more people into nursing.

While much of the behavioral health spending is for one-time costs, some of the programs Youngkin announced represent long-term commitments that will have to be included in future budgets.

And if Youngkin gets his tax cuts, he’d still have a surplus of more than $2.6 billion in fiscal 2024, when he’s proposing $1.1 billion in one-time spending – mostly the water quality and business-ready sites as well as new rounds of teacher bonuses – along with some $329 million in construction spending, using operating funds instead of borrowing money for these.

“As a businessman, I must be honest,” Youngkin told legislators earlier this month, “as proud as I am of our progress, I am frustrated every day by the pace of government. So, we’re going to hit the accelerator.”

Top 5 weekend events: Miracle of Christmas, Holiday Light Show & Christmas to the Bone Holiday Light Show Miracle of Christmas Live at the Zoo J. Roddy Walston Christmas to the Bone Stony Point on Ice "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Byrd "The Nutcracker" GardenFest of Lights Tacky Lights Illuminate Light Show Winterfest at Kings Dominion Christmas Town at Busch Gardens