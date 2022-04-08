Youngkin signs bill requiring parental notification of sexually explicit content in schools

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Friday that the governor signed a bill to require the Department of Education to develop - and local school boards to adopt - policies for ensuring parental notification of sexually explicit instructional material.

The bill from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, was among over 100 bills that Youngkin's office announced he'd signed.

The policies must ensure schools notify parents of the content, identify the specific material and sexually explicit subjects, permit parents to review the material and offer alternative material at the request of a parent.

Youngkin campaigned on the issue last year, featuring an ad that criticized former Gov. Terry McAuliffe - Youngkin's opponent last year - for vetoing a similar bill.

Fairfax County parent Laura Murphy in 2016 objected to the teaching of the novel "Beloved" by Toni Morrison after her son, then a senior, had been assigned to read it. A Youngkin ad featured Murphy in the race he went on to win.

The governor said in a statement that the bill, and another he signed promoting performance standards for schools, "both deliver on my Day One promises to give parents a greater say in their children’s education. I'm pleased to sign them into law, along with many other bipartisan bills that will enhance education, improve public safety, provide tax relief, and make government work better for the people of Virginia."

House budget leader: Negotiators 'aren't that far apart' There was nothing special about the General Assembly’s return to Richmond on Monday at the c…

Youngkin also signed legislation sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, to create the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Historic Preservation Fund, which can award grants to Native American tribes, nonprofits and localities.

And he signed a bill from McQuinn and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to allow historic African American cemeteries that opened between 1900 and 1948 to receive state money for preservation.