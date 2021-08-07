Youngkin speaks at 'election integrity' rally at Liberty University

But in politics now, “mainstream politicians are courting them and mainstream politicians are using them,” she said.

Youngkin is sending a message through a nod, she said.

“He knows that Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points,” Caughell said. “And I think what we’re seeing is, as long as the Republican Party as a whole is kind of looking to former President Trump as their leader and keeps playing with this ‘big lie’ stuff … people who know better feel like, ‘Well in order to get the support of the Republican base I have to at least turn the other way.’ ”

When a Republican voter asked Youngkin recently about Trump possibly being reinstated to the White House by a court, Youngkin could have told her that’s impossible, Caughell said. She contrasted his decision not to with the time in the 2008 presidential race when a Republican voter told GOP nominee John McCain that Barack Obama was a Muslim, and McCain corrected her.

Youngkin’s strategy, she said, is “I can wink at them and let them know that I understand what they’re saying.”