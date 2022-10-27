Youngkin takes political message global with Economist essay

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s politicking, which lately has seen him speaking at out of state rallies, saying Republicans make the best governors, had a different twist for an international audience.

In an essay for London's The Economist magazine, he said voters are tired of us versus them politics.

And he said his successes as governor are the result of bipartisan efforts, working with a House of Delegates that is Republican-led and a state Senate with a Democratic Party majority.

Meanwhile Youngkin is adding to the list of places he's traveling to in order to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidates.

He’s off to campaign for Republican candidates for governor in New York on Monday and on Nov 3 in Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Youngkin has already hit the campaign trail for gubernatorial candidates in nearly a dozen states, including the tight race in Georgia, as well as Nevada, Michigan, Kansas and Wisconsin.

When criticized for campaigning with Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, an election denier, or Maine’s former governor Paul Lepage, with a record of racially charged statements, Youngkin has repeatedly said he does so because he believes Republicans make better governors.

For The Economist, he said he was proud of bipartisan successes in Virginia.

“Today, too many see a system where one side must win and the other lose. I believe that is zero-sum thinking. … With a Republican-led House of Delegates and a Democratic majority in our state senate, every legislative goal we’ve accomplished came to my desk with bipartisan support,” Youngkin wrote.

“Voters of all political stripes desperately want to restore common sense to government — whether in education, the economy, public safety or basic government services,” he added.

His essay's headline said: “Republicans should focus on kitchen-table issues” in the midterm elections.

“On the campaign trail, I’d speak at a school or at a business, and someone would grab me by the arm and pull me aside for a private moment," Youngkin wrote.

"Quietly and out of earshot, I would hear a Virginian say, ‘I’m a Democrat, but I’m here anyway. I’ve never voted for a Republican before, but I want you to know what’s happening at my daughter’s school,’ ” Youngkin wrote.

The kitchen table issues he highlighted included this year’s $4 billion of tax relief, funded by the surplus of state revenue over spending for the fiscal year ended June 30.

“Parents matter in Virginia, and they care about the quality of schools as well as the content of lessons. So do we,” Youngkin wrote.

“As articulated in our state code, parents have a fundamental right to make decisions with regards to a child’s upbringing, education and care. Families need choice. We have restored their ability to choose whether their child wears a mask in the classroom. We have reaffirmed their right to be informed before their child is exposed to sexually explicit materials … we know that children belong to families, not bureaucrats and school boards,” he added.

His essay did not specifically mention concern about what Virginia students learn in history classes or about his administration's new guideline for how schools deal with transgender students.