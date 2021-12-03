Youngkin tells party faithful he has plans to ensure Virginia stays red

“These were the 'kitchen tables' we were sent to deliver not in year three, not in year four, but on day one," he said. “We have been extended a license to lead by Virginians. And if we don’t deliver, they will take it back. We are going to deliver.”

He told his supporters they won together.

“We in fact changed a culture of defeatism into a spirit of winning," he said. "We will never concede victory again."

Youngkin has thoughts on how Republicans did it.

“What we saw is that Virginians can rally around shared values," he said. "And guess what – Virginians signed up. … Because these shared values are not uniquely Republican, they are shared values across the commonwealth."

He said Republicans improved their performance among voters of color, and that they offered the same message to every voter.

“We cannot begin to rest on our laurels. We can never write off any vote. We do not need to water down our message. But we need to constantly recognize we must grow the Republican Party.”