Youngkin tells party faithful he has plans to ensure Virginia stays red

HOT SPRINGS - Saying Republicans have turned Virginia red with an opportunity to keep it that way, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin gave a punchy political speech to party faithful on Friday, telling them he plans to ensure GOP dominance continues in Virginia but saying to do that the party can never write off any voter.
His address came at the annual Republican Party of Virginia Advance at the Omni Homestead Resort in Bath County, an event in which Republicans across the state plan political strategy, socialize and hobnob with candidates and elected officials.
In recent years, the Advance events have been less than upbeat following years of GOP electoral defeat in Virginia. That changed Nov. 2 when Youngkin led a GOP sweep of the governor's office, attorney general's office, lieutenant governor's office and House of Delegates.
Youngkin's address to a boisterous crowd gave him the chance to rehash his "kitchen table" campaign issues, take a shot or two at defeated Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and outline why he thinks Republicans performed so well. He repeated his campaign calls for things like lower taxes, charter schools and strengthening law enforcement.
He also outlined how Republicans can avoid allowing their November wins to be a snapshot or one-time moment and instead turn the momentum into a new era of Republican dominance in Virginia.
“These were the 'kitchen tables' we were sent to deliver not in year three, not in year four, but on day one," he said. “We have been extended a license to lead by Virginians. And if we don’t deliver, they will take it back. We are going to deliver.”
He told his supporters they won together.
“We in fact changed a culture of defeatism into a spirit of winning," he said. "We will never concede victory again."
Youngkin has thoughts on how Republicans did it.
“What we saw is that Virginians can rally around shared values," he said. "And guess what – Virginians signed up. … Because these shared values are not uniquely Republican, they are shared values across the commonwealth."
He said Republicans improved their performance among voters of color, and that they offered the same message to every voter.
“We cannot begin to rest on our laurels. We can never write off any vote. We do not need to water down our message. But we need to constantly recognize we must grow the Republican Party.”
He critiqued McAuliffe for his strong focus during the campaign on attacking former President Donald Trump and trying to tie Youngkin to Trump, a critique McAuliffe has faced from some in his own party.
“My opponent tried so hard to run a Senate race. A 2020 Senate race," Youngkin said. "And he was one year past his ‘sell by’ date.”
Republicans once conceded on education issues but now own them because of their support for empowering parents, he said: "Guess what? Education is ours for good.”
He said Republicans will flip Virginia's U.S. House delegation next year from a 7-4 Democratic advantage to 7-4 Republican.
Party faithful lined up to get a chance for a handshake and photo with the governor-elect.
"The positive energy in this room is electric," said Terri Hauser, the vice chair of the Alexandria Republican Party. She said the GOP focus on "kitchen table" issues like costs of goods, and education, made the difference in gaining more votes in Northern Virginia.
"Virginians and Americans feel that the left has gone too far, and what we're seeing is the push back," she said.
Republicans will hear Saturday from their congressional delegation, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears as well as hold a series of forums on policy issues and campaign strategy.
Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, recalled the 2009 Advance, after Bob McDonnell helped lead a GOP sweep that year.
"There was this same great spirit of enthusiasm," Anderson said.
Anderson said he has a meeting scheduled with Youngkin next week to hear about what the incoming governor wants from the state party.
