Youngkin tops McAuliffe to become Virginia's next governor

Republican Glenn Youngkin claimed a narrow victory Tuesday night to become Virginia's next governor, summoning cultural divisions and promising tax cuts to end Democrats' sweeping power over the state.
After 12:30 a.m. Wednesday the Associated Press declared Youngkin, a former private equity executive making his first run for office, the victor over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who ran as a business-friendly moderate Democrat that would defend liberal social policies and bring economic growth to the state.
Youngkin led 51% to 48%, edging the Democrat by claiming back a slice of the suburban vote that had recently swung for Democrats and boosting turnout in the state’s rural west.
"Virginia, we won this thing!" Youngkin told his supporters shortly after 1 a.m. at a Chantilly Marriott.
Republican Winsome Sears held a similar lead over Democrat Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor. In the contest for attorney general Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, was narrowly ahead of Democratic incumbent Mark Herring.
Youngkin is the first Republican to win statewide in Virginia since 2009, bucking recent trends that indicated the state had become solidly blue. Youngkin came out on top by declining to fully embrace President Donald Trump - the figurehead of his party - while appealing to his base supporters on issues like so-called “critical race theory” and questioning the integrity of the election system.
Virginia’s closely-watched race was a referendum on Democratic power in Virginia, where Democrats have enjoyed full control of state government for two years. Youngkin's win bears warning signs for Democrats heading into the midterm congressional elections, and becomes a roadmap for Republicans in the post-Trump era.
Youngkin flipped the population centers of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Chesterfield County back to Republicans while trimming Democrats’ 2017 margins in Loudoun, Prince William and Henrico counties. Youngkin also was buoyed by big GOP votes in the larger more rural counties such as Hanover, Bedford and Augusta.
“We still have a lot of votes to count, so we’re going to continue to count, because every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted,” McAuliffe in a speech at his election night party in Tysons Corner.
The Virginia gubernatorial election is in many ways a referendum on Democratic control of the state. Here, Democrats in control of government led the state through the pandemic and ushered in a number of reforms, such as an increase to the minimum wage and marijuana legalization.
As for the midterm elections, Virginia’s race will offer a glimpse into voter sentiment, particularly the role of COVID-19 and education in voters’ priority list. It could offer Republicans a roadmap for winning Trump’s base of support and more moderate suburban voters who had favored Democrats.
Heading into Tuesday’s contests no Virginia Republican had won statewide since Bob McDonnell led a GOP sweep of statewide offices in 2009.
Throughout his campaign, Youngkin declined to fully embrace Trump — an electrifying figure to many in the GOP, but anathema to many suburban swing voters.
McAuliffe, meanwhile, spent much of the race and resources aligning Youngkin and the former president, who lost in Virginia by 5 points in 2016 and by 10 points in 2020. McAuliffe said Youngkin would bring Trump’s “extremism” and “bigotry” to Virginia. McAuliffe said a Youngkin win would wipe away efforts by Democrats to make Virginia more inclusive of people of color and those who identify as LGBTQ, and impede women’s ability to opt for abortions.
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates also were up for election Tuesday. Democrats entered the night with 55 seats to Republicans’ 45. Republicans were up in a number of key House races as control of the chamber hung in the balance.
Democrats still control the Virginia Senate, which isn’t up for election until 2023. But, the chamber is narrowly split, 21-19, and the newly elected lieutenant governor will have a tie-breaking vote on most issues, other than the budget and election of judges.
In his speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe highlighted investments in education during his term. He said that if elected, he would expand access to early childhood education and protect the state’s abortion policies.
The ballroom at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner had swelled up as the polls closed, but by 10 p.m., lawmakers and key guests had departed and the crowd had shrunk dramatically. Several guests commented that results were not as they’d hoped for Democrats, with one calling it a “bloodbath.”
A few hundred Youngkin supporters attended his election night event in the ballroom of a Chantilly Marriott. They wore red dresses, red blouses and red neckties. They wore trucker caps emblazoned with Youngkin’s logo and posed for selfies in front of the giant sign bearing his name. They carried signs: Farmers for Youngkin, Law Enforcement for Youngkin and Latinos for Youngkin.
Hardly a single mask could be found on the faces of his supporters. At McAuliffe’s event, a sign at the entrance said everyone must be vaccinated to enter.
Former Gov. Jim Gilmore, attending Youngkin’s rally, said that it was clear Republicans had turned out to vote.
“It’s pretty clear we asked all the Republicans to vote and I think they did,” said Gilmore, governor from 1998 to 2002. “I think they want to see a change. I don’t think they think things are going well.”
Tuesday night, Trump weighed in on the race, calling Youngkin the winner even though many votes remained uncounted, and saying “[Make America Great Again] voters” turned out “big.”
“It is looking like Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named ‘Trump’ has very much helped Glenn Youngkin,” Trump said in an emailed statement. “I didn’t even have to go rally for Youngkin, because McAuliffe did it for me. Thank you to the MAGA voters for turning out big!”
Youngkin, whose personal fortune is estimated to be at least $200 million according to published reports, contributed $20 million of his own money to the campaign. He and McAuliffe collectively smashed state fundraising records.
Youngkin appeared to cut into the Democrats’ structural advantage and gained momentum by emphasizing hot-button education issues and stressing parents’ role in their children’s schooling. Youngkin has vowed to eliminate “critical race theory” from classrooms, station police at all schools, bring more private options to education and let school districts make their own policies regarding the inclusion of transgender students.
McAuliffe has asserted what he termed a record of progress as governor, touting his efforts to shift Virginia’s economy away from relying on federal defense spending toward technology-driven industries that depend on a highly educated workforce. His successes include setting the stage for Amazon’s selection of Arlington County for its East Coast headquarters.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only states that elect a governor the year after a presidential election and Virginia’s race often is more competitive. That, along with Virginia’s proximity to Washington, means Virginia’s contest often gets outsize attention as a barometer of national political trends.
Virginia is famously fickle in elections for governor. Since Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, Virginia has almost always followed a president’s election by electing a governor of the opposing party a year later.
With Youngkin's win, the “Virginia curse” has held in 11 of Virginia’s past 12 elections for governor. The exception was McAuliffe’s narrow win in 2013, a year after Democrat Barack Obama was re-elected as president. On Tuesday he was unable to “reverse the curse” again.
Virginia, long dominated by the conservative Democratic “machine” of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr., has only had robust political competition for governor since 1969, when Linwood Holton — who died last week at 98 — became the first Republican elected governor in the 20th century.
Since then, the two parties have traded the governorship. Republicans won three straight contests, followed by three straight Democratic wins in the 1980s. Republicans then won two straight in the 1990s, before Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — now the state’s U.S. senators, won back-to-back contests for governor in 2001 and in 2005.
Following McDonnell's victory in 2009, McAuliffe, then best known as a top campaign official and fundraiser for Bill and Hillary Clinton and a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, won the governorship in 2013, followed by Democrat Ralph Northam, the current incumbent, who was elected in 2017.
With Youngkin's win, the Executive Mansion shifts back again to the GOP.
