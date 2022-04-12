Youngkin vetoes bills from senator who challenged governor's aide

GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative session by a senior aide to the governor.

Ten bills filed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, reached the governor's desk. Youngkin amended one and vetoed the other nine.

"I'm stunned at the governor's unexplainable decision to veto meaningful, non-controversial, legislation. It is the polar opposite of what he campaigned on," Ebbin wrote on Twitter.

Four of the nine bills passed the House and Senate without any opposition. Asked why he vetoed the bills, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter issued a statement that cited companion bills in the House for a number of Ebbin's bills.

In other words, because the same bill passed the House, Ebbin's bill wasn't needed. However, governors traditionally sign a bill if they agree with the policy, even if there's a companion bill. No other lawmaker's bill was vetoed for that reason even though many bills have companions in the other chamber.

Youngkin vetoed a total of 26 bills.

The General Assembly will address the governor's vetoes and amendments to legislation on April 27.

Ebbin was in the thick of a partisan fight during the regular General Assembly session this year over personnel appointments. After House Republicans stripped 11 appointees of Democratic former Gov. Ralph Northam of their positions, Senate Democrats scuttled Youngkin's choices for the Virginia Parole Board.

Ebbin had exchanges in the Capitol with Matt Moran, a senior Youngkin aide who was the governor's liaison to lawmakers, helped craft legislation and told lawmakers which bills the governor might sign or veto. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last month that Moran is on the payroll of private political consultants, and not the state.

In that story, Ebbin said Moran subtly threatened a Youngkin veto of Ebbin's bills.

Asked Tuesday if Moran told the governor to veto Ebbin's bills, Porter, the governor's spokeswoman, did not respond.

The Democratic Party of Virginia called the vetoes of Ebbin's bills “a blatantly political and personal move.”

Among other vetoes was a bill from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, that sought to prevent harassment of crime victims from debt collection agencies. Youngkin's veto explanation said the bill had unintended consequences.

Deeds said it was the first time one of his bills had been vetoed since 1999, and he was disappointed the governor or his team didn't notify him in advance, which Deeds said was the traditional protocol.

"It is not surprising given the Governor’s absolute lack of experience with government," Deeds wrote in a statement.