Youngkin wants to push for more curbside recycling

Virginia is launching a recycling push aimed at expanding curbside pickup, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

“It’s a big concern,” he said, after touring a Richmond-area firm that makes biodegradable insulation intended as an alternative to plastic foam products, which researchers estimate take up to 500 years to decompose.

“We’ve been communicating with all of the recycling companies who might find it challenging to do curbside pickup, to figure out what we can do in order to better facilitate the use of curbside pickup and recycled material,” he said.

Youngkin said he’s already pushed all state government facilities to set up infrastructure for recycling.

Youngkin said his tour of TemperPack was a reminder that plastics waste is a major issue these days.

TemperPack’s insulation – one, a kind of sandwich of paper and corn starch and the newest, wave-shaped paper inserted between heavy layers of kraft paper – take direct aim at the 50-year dominance of extruded polystyrene foam, which fills landfills and can choke wildlife.

A state Department of Environmental Quality task force this week said Virginia should explore launching a trust fund to provide grants aimed at expanding recycling by helping to pay for collection containers and vehicles as well as processing equipment.

Virginia should also consider providing incentives to local governments and regional planning bodies to create public recycling services, as well as incentives through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to attract regional private recycling facilities, the task force said.

It also suggested increasing the tire recycling fee, which was lowered to 50 cents per tire in 2011, and launching an “extended producer responsibility” like the American Coatings Association’s “PaintCare” program that seeks to recycle paint waste.

Youngkin, meanwhile, said he wanted to tour TemperPack because it’s an example of the kind of business innovation he hopes to encourage.

The seven-year-old company was started by three friends in a garage and nailed down $140 million in financing this year.

The company’s latest move is to go from supplying insulating packaging to selling machines so companies can customize their own insulation.

Those machines can make insulated packaging of different thicknesses, since, as company CEO Bob Beckler said, “on a day like this you may not need as much as when it’s 98 degrees in Richmond.”

TemperPack designed and refined the machines in Richmond, where it employs 300 people – and Youngkin, who studied mechanical engineering at Rice University, got a chance to peer deeply into the machines’ works, and even run one.

And, he said, he got a good notion of the proprietary system TemperPack uses to make the wave-shaped paper cores of its products, though he'll keep the secret.

“I’ll you this,” he said. “It’s rollers running at different speeds.”