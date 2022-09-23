Youngkin: 'We're not thinking about 2024, we're focused on 2022'

In the latest of the out-of-state jaunts that prompt speculation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is running for president, the blunt question prompted an awkward, several seconds’ long silence from the governor and a nervous “just joking” from the questioner.

Trying to follow up Friday at the Texas Tribune’s TribFest session in Austin, Washington Examiner correspondent David Drucker asked Youngkin what he is thinking about 2024.

“We really haven’t contemplated, and the primary reason is that I’ve got a giant job that I’m doing,” Youngkin replied.

“When this topic comes up, I am constantly reminded that I am new to this and that, in fact, we have a lot of work to do in Virginia,” he added. “It’s just very easy for me to really very candidly say we’re not thinking about 2024, we’re focused on 2022. We’ve got a huge job to do.”

Sticking to a theme of national politics that marked most of an hourlong session that would eventually touch on Youngkin’s views on abortion, transgender youth and school history classes, Drucker pressed again: “So you’re saying there’s a chance?”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Youngkin brushed him off.

In the past two months, Youngkin has campaigned for GOP candidates for governor in Nebraska, Michigan, Maine, Nevada and in Kansas on Thursday night. On Tuesday, he heads to Georgia to stump with Gov. Brian Kemp, who faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their close 2018 contest.

When questions turned toward culture-war clashes that have sparked national attention and Virginia lawsuits and threats of lawsuits — guidelines for schools about transgender students and the books and history lessons Virginia students get — Youngkin said his aim is to empower parents.

That basic aim, he added, was a big part of why he was elected last year.

“We constantly find ourselves in politics running at these “or” moments: you either believe this or you believe that ... as opposed to recognizing that the root issue here is about parents,” Youngkin said.

“I don’t think it is about picking books for kids, I think it is about allowing parents to have transparency and decision rights about whether those books conform with their family values,” he said.

The Board of Education guidelines on transgender students also stress parents’ role, Youngkin said.

“In schools today, at least in Virginia, if your child needs an aspirin, parents have to give a written note but the school can engage in a discussion around a child’s most challenging decision,” he said.

“We must have parents at the front of the line — not at the exclusion of a trusted teacher or counselor — but parents must be the first stop for these decisions,” he said.

Opponents in Virginia say that by removing protections for transgender students, Youngkin’s model policies could expose them to trauma, bullying and stigma.

Youngkin stressed that the model guidelines say 36 times that school districts cannot tolerate bullying.

On Jan. 15, the day he was inaugurated, Youngkin signed an executive order calling for “ending the use of inherently divisive concepts” in Virginia’s K-12 public education. Critics say that push, and the governor’s tip line that encourages parents to report the teaching of “divisive concepts,” could lead to a sanitized version of history.

Asked by an audience member in Austin for an example of so-called “critical race theory” taught in Virginia schools or in textbooks, Youngkin said his administration’s examination of school curriculum found “the infusion of judgmental ideas, infusion of ideas that in fact were speaking about categorizing people as victims or oppressors, categorizing people as inherently racist because of their race or their religion or their sex.”

While he did not cite a specific text, he said this was evident in training material for teachers.

In response to Drucker’s questions about former President Donald Trump, Youngkin said he felt Trump was very successful with what he called “kitchen-table concerns,” in contrast with inflation that the governor blamed on the boosts in federal spending as Congress enacted its COVID-19 relief and infrastructure bills.

He said standing up for law enforcement and asserting the primary role of parents in education were things that Trump got right.

Trump had issued an order for state and local police agencies to set policies on the use of force in order to continue to receive federal grants, but most of the agencies since certified had to change little or nothing in order to comply because the standards were so basic.

The Trump administration’s education efforts included support for school choice measures — that is, ways of making it easier and more affordable for parents to send children to facilities other than their neighborhood public school.

Those included a $5 billion federal tax credit for scholarships and allowing the use of 529 accounts for K-12 tuition payments. The administration also proposed cuts in the U.S. Department of Education budget and rescinded an Obama administration letter directing schools to treat a student’s gender identity as the student’s sex for programs that receive federal financial assistance.

Youngkin plans to campaign next month for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, an advocate of Trump’s election conspiracy claims who has called for decertifying her state’s 2020 election results.

“What I firmly believe is that all states deserve a Republican governor,” Youngkin said when asked if supporting election deniers was a problem for him.

“I am comfortable supporting Republican candidates and we don’t agree on everything,” he said. “I have said that I firmly believe that Joe Biden was elected president. I have to say in all candor I wish he wasn’t because I don’t think he’s done a good job for America.”

On abortion, Youngkin said he hopes the General Assembly will enact a ban after 15 weeks, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest or when the health of a mother is at risk. (Democratic leaders, such as Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, head of the Education and Health Committee, say they will try to defeat any such measure.)

“I felt that a bill that would recognize that a baby, child can feel pain at about 15 weeks was a reasonable place to try to pull people together,” Youngkin said.

“Virginians have elected a pro-life governor, they made a comment that they want fewer abortions as opposed to more, that’s why I’m hopeful that on a bipartisan basis, a bill can be brought to my desk.”