Youngkin will meet Taiwanese president during Asia trade trip

As tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan rise, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a trade mission later this month.

His visit, which follows General Assembly battles - some he won, some he lost - over Chinese activities in Virginia, will also include stops in Japan and South Korea from April 24 to April 29.

“Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America," Youngkin said.

China, meanwhile, has complained that U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's plan to meet Tsai during her transit through Los Angeles on her way home from Central America is a provocation.

The meeting would "repeat disastrous past mistakes," China said, since it claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and objects to any indication that American officials accept Taiwanese independence.

Last year's visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sparked high-profile Chinese war games around Taiwan, an island off the coast of southern China.

Youngkin's moves last year to pull Virginia out of the running for a Ford Motor Co. battery plant, charging it was a front for a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party sparked sharp criticism from Democratic legislators, who argued that the $3.5 billion facility would have generated 2,500 jobs in a depressed region of the state.

He argued that such investment posed a national security threat, while administration officials noted that some of the electric vehicle tax credits which backers of the deal hoped to capitalize upon might be uncertain.

During the General Assembly session, legislation Youngkin supported aimed at barring Chinese purchases of farmland - the legislation only referred to foreign adversaries - passed the House of Delegates and state Senate.

Youngkin has proposed changes to delete language that would allow already purchased land to remain in the hands of a foreign adversary, as well as language that limits the ban to firms 50% owned by a foreign adversary.

A bill proposed by Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, to bar state agencies from dealing with firms controlled by foreign adversaries, as well as barring state employees from using state devices to access TikTok, WeChat or any website developed by ByteDance Ltd, or Tencent Holdings, passed the Republican-controlled House on a largely partisan split but died in the Senate Finance Committee.

A narrower bill, only focused on the use of state devices, passed both bodies, however.

Currently, five Taiwanese firms, 133 Japanese companies and 25 from South Korea operate in Virginia.