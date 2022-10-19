Youngkin, with Lake, calls on Arizonans to keep an eye on election

At a classic get-out-the-vote rally some 2,250 miles from home, Gov. Glenn Youngkin had a message Wednesday for Arizona backers of Kari Lake, Republican candidate for the Grand Canyon State’s governorship.

It was a message based on what he said was his pundit-defying election in 2021.

“You all have to find 10 friends … 10 friends who are going to vote the right way, and your job is to get them to the polls, your job is to get them to volunteer,” he said.

“In Virginia, we had 5,000 volunteers working the polls last year, 5,000 poll watchers and election observers, handing out sample ballots and keeping an eye on things,” he told a Tucson crowd, three days after Lake declined to promise she’d accept election results if she does not win.

Lake says the 2020 presidential election was stolen, echoing former President Donald Trump’s false statements.

And, when taken to task – mostly recently by Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming – for campaigning for an election denier, Youngkin has said he thinks Republican governors do a better job than Democrats and that he does not agree with the GOP hopefuls on every issue.

“What I found in Virginia was that we could bring together ‘Forever Trumpers’ and ‘Never Trumpers,’ and libertarians and tea party members, and, oh, by the way, lots of independents and lots of Democrats,” Youngkin told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on “State of the Union.”

“And I think that the Republican Party has to be a party where we are not shunning people and excluding them, because we don’t agree on everything.” Youngkin said, the same day Lake, on the same show, declined to say she’d accept a result showing she lost.

At the Tucson rally, shortly before Youngkin spoke, Lake supporters had to call 9-1-1 for a woman who fell ill, as Lake called for prayers and noted that her backers had been standing for quite a while.

Youngkin hit themes he’d outlined at similar rallies for Republican gubernatorial candidates in Oregon, New Mexico, Kansas, Georgia, Nevada, Maine, Michigan and Nebraska.

“There’s a red wave sweeping across the country, a red wave that may have found its headwaters in the commonwealth of Virginia last year,” Youngkin said, referring to his 50.6% to 48.6% victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“It’s Americans waking up and saying left, liberal progressive policies are ruining our country,” he said.

Youngkin blamed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Lake’s Democratic opponent, for inflation. He called her and President Joe Biden "agents of chaos" and said "everything they touch gets worse.”

Youngkin said he won because Virginians of both parties agreed that schools and businesses had been locked down too tightly during the pandemic.

He repeated his campaign comments that Democrats insisted parents did not have a role in their children’s lives.

For Arizona, he stressed a point Lake made, that the U.S. border with Mexico is wide open and needs to be secure as well as the need to rein in inflation and do away with what he called indoctrination in schools.

Lake said she and Youngkin were alike in starting from humble beginnings – a janitor and dishwasher – and both giving up careers – hers in TV and his in finance – to run for governor.