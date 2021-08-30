Youngkin's 'day one game plan' includes billions in tax cuts

Youngkin is facing off against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the popular former governor, in a state that has increasingly tended to favor Democrats over the past decade. McAuliffe, who is steeped in the inner workings of the state, has released a number of policy plans going back to his party’s primary.

McAuliffe’s campaign on Monday derided Youngkin’s governing plans: “All of Glenn Youngkin’s Trumpian tax plans have one thing in common: they would lead to drastic cuts to public education and drive Virginia’s economy into a ditch.”

All in all, Youngkin’s plan calls for about $1.5 billion in recurring tax cuts, and close to $2 billion in one-time tax cuts, which campaign aides said the state can shoulder thanks to its high revenue surplus, which they expect to continue.

In Fairfax, Youngkin criticized the state’s so-called grocery tax, which applies to food and personal hygiene products. He also railed against the Northam administration’s gas tax hike, which state officials said would help shore up the funds that pay for roads, transit and rail projects after years of low gas prices and the proliferation of electric vehicles.

“It is absolutely too darn expensive to live in Virginia. The liberal left keeps piling on costs,” Youngkin said Monday.