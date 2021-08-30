Youngkin's "day one gameplan" includes billions in tax cuts

“It is absolutely too darn expensive to live in Virginia. The liberal left keeps piling on costs,” Youngkin said Monday.

If elected governor, Youngkin’s tax agenda also includes requiring local governments to issue referendums to collect more in property taxes. An aide to the campaign said the candidate wants to end “runaway property tax increases,” homeowners face when their home’s value is assessed to be higher and the local municipality simply moves to keep their tax rate the same, effectively raising the amount the homeowner pays.

While Youngkin is walking away from his proposal to do away with the state’s income tax - after facing criticism over the hit to the state’s budget - he is also proposing to offer Virginians a one-time tax rebate of $600 per household or $300 per individual.

As he’s proposing large tax cuts, Youngkin is also vowing to improve the way state agencies and services function, namely, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Virginia Employment Commission and the state’s behavioral health system. Youngkin said he wants to make them more “customer-service oriented.”