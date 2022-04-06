Youngkin's new parole board members include trooper's widow, Toby Vick

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced four new members of the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday, picks he needed to make after state Senate Democrats rejected his previous choices during a battle over personnel appointments.

The new board members include the widow of a Virginia State Police trooper killed in 2016 at a Richmond bus terminal, as well as a former Henrico commonwealth's attorney.

Youngkin said in a statement that his choices would help reform the parole board. The board faced scandal under the previous administration of Ralph Northam after a state watchdog agency found violations of law and policy in the process the board used to release people from prison in some cases, and officials from the governor's office reprimanded the watchdog agency.

“This group of individuals will restore common sense, reform the Parole Board, and stand up for victims’ rights.”

The new board members are:

- Samuel L. Boone Jr., a master trooper and recruiter with Virginia State Police and member of the Chesapeake School Board.

- Steven Buck, a former assistant prosecutor in Richmond, Henrico and Albemarle.

- Michelle Dermyer, an advocate for survivors of crime whose husband, the late Trooper Chad Dermyer, was fatally shot on duty in 2016 at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond.

- Toby Vick, a former partner at the firm McGuireWoods LLP, the commonwealth's attorney in Henrico for seven years and previously an assistant U.S. attorney in Richmond, Miami and Houston.

The four will join the board's chair, Chadwick Dotson, a retired judge and former Wise County commonwealth’s attorney.

As Republicans and Democrats engaged in a partisan fight over personnel appointments this year, Democrats wouldn't confirm four of Youngkin's earlier choices for the board.

They were Tracy Banks, a longtime lawyer and law professor from Charlottesville; Cheryl Nici-O’Connell of Chesterfield County, a former Richmond police officer injured in a shooting in 1984; Montgomery County Sheriff Charles Partin; and Carmen Williams of Chesterfield.

The move by Democrats followed House Republicans' rejection of 11 appointees of Democratic former Gov. Ralph Northam.

Virginia has abolished parole, but the board's duties include making decisions on parole for people in prison who were convicted prior to Jan. 1, 1995.

