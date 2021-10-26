Youngkin's personal contributions hit $20 million; he and McAuliffe continue record fundraising

Republican Glenn Youngkin poured $3.5 million more of his own money into his campaign for governor in the first three weeks of October, bringing his personal contributions to $20 million.
Youngkin, a former private equity executive, and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, locked in a tight contest for governor, continued to shatter the state's fundraising record, collectively bringing in $28 million in the first three weeks of the month.
Collectively they had raised $117 million through Oct. 21, dwarfing the previous high. Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie had combined to raise $64.7 million combined at this stage in 2017, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
In the contest for attorney general, Republican challenger Jason Miyares surged past Democratic incumbent Mark Herring in fundraising and cash on hand in the latest reporting period, while in the contest for lieutenant governor Democrat Hala Ayala far surpassed Republican Winsome Sears.
As Democrats seek to retain control of the House of Delegates, the party's most vulnerable incumbents brought in huge sums in the homestretch. Eleven different Democrats - nine of them incumbents - raised at least $500,000 in the three-week period, topped by Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, who raised $1.38 million in three weeks.
Gooditis, who is trying to fend off a well-funded challenge from Republican Nick Clemente in District 10, received 660,000 in cash from the House Democratic Caucus. Clemente raised $560,000 - the most of any GOP House candidate in the period. Clemente received $228,000 in in-kind contributions - donations of goods or services - from the Republican Party of Virginia.
Democrats hold a 55-45 edge in the House. All 100 seats are up for election Nov. 2.
Governor
Including his personal loan, Youngkin raised $15.4 million between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21, bringing his total for the campaign to $58.8 million. He spent $11 million in the three-week stretch.
McAuliffe, seeking to return as governor after serving from 2014 to 2018, brought in $12.9 million in the three-week span, raising his total to $58.2 million. He spent about $18.8 million.
Youngkin had the advantage in cash with about two weeks to go, with $7.9 million to $1.9 million for McAuliffe.
RGA Right Direction PAC, an arm of the Republican Governors Association, contributed $4.55 million to Youngkin's bid in the three-week span. RGA previously had contributed about $6 million to Youngkin's campaign.
Through September, Youngkin had poured $16.5 million of his own money into his campaign and contributed an additional $1 million to his leadership committee, Virginia Wins PAC, which reports on a different schedule.
McAuliffe's largest contributions in the most recent reporting period were $500,000 from People for the American Way, $400,000 from Everytown for Gun Safety and $300,000 from DGA Action, an affiliate of the Democratic Governors Association, which previously pumped $3.6 million into McAuliffe's campaign. Film director Steven Spielberg contributed $10,000 to McAuliffe's bid.
Princess Blanding, running for governor as the Liberation Party candidate, raised $4,550 in the period and had about $7,300 on hand as of Oct. 21.
Lieutenant governor
Ayala raised about $2.44 million in the three-week stretch and had $323,000 in cash on hand at the end of the period. Her largest contribution was $350,000 from the Democratic Party of Virginia.
The state Democratic Party donated an additional $167,000 to Ayala in "in-kind" contributions.
Sears raised nearly $598,000 in the period and finished with nearly $85,000 in cash on hand. Sears received $200,000 from RSLC PAC, an affiliate of the Republican State Leadership Committee, which works to elect Republicans to down-ticket statewide offices.
Attorney general
Miyares raised $3.45 million in the three-week period, thanks largely to $2.1 million from the RAGA Action Fund, affiliated with the Republican Attorneys General Association, and $500,000 from the Republican Party of Virginia.
Miyares finished the period with about $2.03 million on hand.
Herring, who is seeking a third term, raised $1.49 million in the period, of which $500,000 came from the Democratic Attorneys General Association. He finished with about $213,000 on hand.
House of Delegates
In Henrico's closely watched contest in House District 73, Del. Rodney Willett, the Democratic incumbent, raised $850,775 in the three-week span and finished with nearly $252,000 on hand. The Virginia House Democratic Caucus poured $349,000 in cash into Willett's coffers in the three-week span, plus $6,500 in in-kind contributions.
His Republican opponent, Mary Margaret Kastelberg, raised $258,000 in the period and had $114,000 on hand as of Oct. 21. Kastelberg received $75,000 in the period from the Republican Commonwealth Leadership PAC.
