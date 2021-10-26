Youngkin's personal contributions hit $20 million; he and McAuliffe continue record fundraising

Republican Glenn Youngkin poured $3.5 million more of his own money into his campaign for governor in the first three weeks of October, bringing his personal contributions to $20 million.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, locked in a tight contest for governor, continued to shatter the state's fundraising record, collectively bringing in $28 million in the first three weeks of the month.

Collectively they had raised $117 million through Oct. 21, dwarfing the previous high. Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie had combined to raise $64.7 million combined at this stage in 2017, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In the contest for attorney general, Republican challenger Jason Miyares surged past Democratic incumbent Mark Herring in fundraising and cash on hand in the latest reporting period, while in the contest for lieutenant governor Democrat Hala Ayala far surpassed Republican Winsome Sears.

As Democrats seek to retain control of the House of Delegates, the party's most vulnerable incumbents brought in huge sums in the homestretch. Eleven different Democrats - nine of them incumbents - raised at least $500,000 in the three-week period, topped by Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, who raised $1.38 million in three weeks.