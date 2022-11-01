Youngkin's Petersburg push nets millions for the city

Two months and nine days after launch, the Partnership for Petersburg community development push has already netted millions for the beleaguered city, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Tuesday.

Giving his first report card on the combined effort of the state, city, area businesses and nonprofits Youngkin rattled off more than $14.5 million in grants and charitable contributions to tackle Petersburg's health, education, transportation and economic challenges.

But asked if he has a view about one big but controversial development project city leaders are pushing - a casino - Youngkin replied: "So I don't; with regard to casinos, I think that is a local decision and that's fine."

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has introduced legislation in the General Assembly to add Petersburg to the list of cities in the state allowed to have casino gambling, if their voters approve. Morrissey's bill would give Petersburg a crack at a casino before Richmond could take another shot.

After Richmond voters last year rejected a proposal for a $565 million casino resort in South Richmond, Morrissey convinced the legislature to block a second Richmond referendum while a legislative agency studied the viability of a casino resort in Petersburg. That agency last month said a casino would be viable.

"I think this is a chance for the city of Petersburg to decide if this something they're going to want to pursue," Youngkin said.

While a casino is not part of the Partnership for Petersburg's mission, the program places a major emphasis on the local economy.

One new initiative, not part of the original to-do list, will be a request for proposals from grocery stores for a full service supermarket downtown, Mayor Sam Parham said.

Another partnership initiative, launched Tuesday, is the state's new $500,000 fund that will make grants of up to $25,000 to start-up and fast-growing businesses in the city. An advisory board of local business leaders and economic development officials will assess applications for the grants.

"If you can't feel the momentum in Petersburg, you're asleep. Petersburg is moving," Youngkin told a crowd of civic leaders gathered to celebrate the formal opening of a new park and ride facility at the city's downtown transit center.

That facility - on the city and Virginia Department of Transportation wish list for the past decade - accounted for the biggest chunk of the funds flowing into Petersburg through the partnership so far.

Meanwhile, what Youngkin described as the most important pillar of the partnership's six main areas of focus - public safety - didn't have a price tag.

But the payoff from a surge in police presence and stepped up prosecution has been a 51% decline in violent crime from the spring, Youngkin said.

The partnership approach is bringing 62 Virginia State Police personnel to bolster the city's force, including bureau of criminal investigation officers, field operations troopers and narcotics task force members. A U.S. Marshals team is also pitching in.

Health care providers have already committed $3 million in grants and charitable contributions in programs, with priorities on disease screening, preventive and basic care for pregnant women, infants and children and access to services, Youngkin said.

Those efforts include setting up 35 pop-up mobile clinics, with 14 more slated for the next six weeks.

For education, another major partnership emphasis, the state has granted $327,000 to the YMCA, to launch before-school programs at all four elementary schools, with plans to expand to the Westview early childhood education centers later this month.

"Now, let's raise the bar - weekends, that's coming next," Youngkin said.

The state is also granting $400,000 for services coordinators at Petersburg schools - staff who offer support ranging from counseling to school supplies, so they can help 150 of the city's neediest kids.

And while no dollar figure was attached, Youngkin said Virginia State University is planning to set up a lab school - a school designed to use innovative teaching techniques - in partnership with Amazon, Dominion Energy, Lego - the toymaker that's building its first U.S. plant a few miles north of Petersburg - and Richard Bland College.

One early result from the weekly meetings with community leaders that the partnership launched is $2.8 million in grants for flood control and stormwater drainage work in the Lakemont neighborhood, Youngkin said.

"This is how change happens," he said, describing those meetings.