Youngkins plan further access to enslaved workers memorial garden at Executive Mansion

Four picturesque black shuttered windows and two Corinthian style columns neatly frame the entrance of the Virginia Executive Mansion. Just inside the front door, a central foyer gives way to similarly sized rooms on each of its sides, mirroring the balanced exterior.

Designed in the Federal style, the Executive Mansion appears at first glance perfectly symmetrical. But that’s not exactly the case.

The two staircases on either side of the foyer are not the same width.

“Nobody really knows why,” said docent Cathy Pemberton said during a recent tour.

Although they can’t be sure, she and Tutti Townes, a butler whose family has worked in the mansion for three generations, have a theory.

“Servants,” he said.

If the theory is true, the staircase is just one of several physical manifestations of the different treatment enslaved people faced in America and at the mansion that has been home to Virginia’s governors since 1813.

While Pemberton mentions servants and enslaved laborers at another point during the tour, that wasn’t the case during a tour last month, VPM reported.

Following pandemic-related closures for two years, public tours of the mansion reopened on Sep. 2.

Macaulay Porter, spokesperson for the governor, said the governor and first lady Suzanne Youngkin plan to let visitors further explore where enslaved people lived on the property through a planned virtual tour option and updated physical access.

During a Sep. 30 tour, Pemberton paused along a walkway overlooking a garden and pointed to a smaller building on the property. It currently houses offices and guest rooms, she said, but the structure once held living quarters for enslaved people and the kitchen they worked in.

Behind it also lies a smaller garden that memorializes two families that had been enslaved on the property. First unveiled during then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration in 2016, the garden memorializes the Valentine and Jackson families, whose members were enslaved at the mansion in the 1830s. The brick wall around the garden includes plaques transcribing letters family members sent to each other at the time, giving insight into their lives.

A visit to the space was not part of the Sep. 30 tour. Suzanne Youngkin previously told VPM that this is because it does not meet the accessibility requirements of the American Disability Act.

Porter said the “important place of reflection” could be accessible by next spring.

“[The Youngkins] initiated the planning for the required landscape and architectural improvements last March,” Porter said. “That work may be complete as early as spring 2023.”

Porter said that planning is also underway for a virtual tour of the mansion.

“The Youngkins look forward to incorporating the cottage as well as other historic buildings and gardens on the mansion property on the virtual tour.”

Descendants of people enslaved at the mansion and then-first lady Pam Northam already had steered a yearslong process to incorporate those stories into tours.

Gayle Jessup White, chair of the mansion’s descendants committee, urged the administration to include them in public tours during a recent meeting of the Citizens Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion.

The Youngkin administration asserts that it didn’t remove updated material because the added components weren’t yet formally part of fully reopened mansion tours.

“They were never taken out of any tour that was given here prior to [the Youngkin administration] coming,” said Georgia Esposito, the mansion’s director. “We are giving the same tour [as] during the Northam administration and the McAuliffe administration before that, so nothing has changed.”

David Cary, who was chief of staff to Pam Northam, confirmed that the updated tour had only been used for school field trips that had scheduled tours in advance.

“The plan was that eventually the whole docent manual would be redone,” he explained.

The pandemic, he also noted, “threw a wrench into things.”

Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, who was one of the descendants involved in the work group, said the goal was to do “something a little bit more long term than any one administration.”

The Northam administration had also hired archeologist and historian Kelley Fanto Deetz to help spearhead the curriculum for the school tours — with her office and an educational room established in the building where the slave quarters and old kitchen were. Deetz resigned earlier this year, shortly after Youngkin took office.

Debates around the teaching of critical race theory emerged as an issue in last year’s election cycle. On the day he was inaugurated, Youngkin signed an executive order to ban “inherently divisive topics, including critical race theory” from being taught in schools. He soon opened an email tip line where people could report allegations of “inherently divisive concepts" taught in classrooms.

Critical race theory is a college-level subject that explores how systems and institutions have disadvantaged people based on their race. It’s not taught in K-12 public education in Virginia, but critics of the concept say it has influenced curriculums and policies. Promises to ban the subject in schools emerged as a talking point for some GOP campaigns last year, including Youngkin’s.

Cary, Pam Northam's former chief of staff, thinks the lack of focus, so far, on enslaved workers could be a nod to portions of Youngkin’s potential voter base as speculation continues that he could seek a presidential run.

“To give a tour that’s focused a bit more on the enslaved people who lived in the house … I think they just don’t want to be accused of teaching critical race theory on tours of their own house,” Cary said.

Betsy Beamer, a member of the Citizens' Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion, said in response: "Mr. Carey’s comments are totally off base considering that the past administration made no changes to [the] previous administrations' tours.

Beamer said the tour "currently given in this administration is the same one given in the past two administrations."

Though the future extent of including history of enslaved laborers at the mansion remains uncertain, Moseley-Hobbs is certain that the histories will still be told somehow.

She explained that she and others who were part of the work group have other projects or are affiliated with other groups that work to elevate the history of their ancestors. For instance, Moseley-Hobbs has an educational nonprofit, More Than A Fraction.

“One of the most important things that we were doing as the descendants is empowering ourselves to tell the stories and get this information out there,” she said. “So if [the Youngkin administration] doesn't do anything, it doesn't stop the train from rolling.”