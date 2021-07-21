Youngkins received 95% tax cut due to conservation status of their horse farm

"Moreover, the applicant ... makes it abundantly clear that she has no intention of running a commercial riding and boarding stable on the property. It is intended solely for the applicant’s personal use," Ulfelder said at the meeting, adding that he had visited the property and wanted to personally thank the Youngkins for reinvigorating equestrian use of the property and for good stewardship of the land.

Later, at the June 2020 meeting of the board of supervisors, Suzanne Youngkin said that while she didn't intend commercial use, she was leaving open the possibility that she would "share" one of the barns, according to a video on the county's website.

The Youngkins did not seek a commercial operation and don't intend to, the campaign said. They overhauled the farm, according to the Normandy Farm website, which calls it a "Premier, boutique barn and historic horse farm located just 18 miles from the heart of Washington, D.C. dedicated to the well-being and training of equine athletes. ... With state-of-the-art facilities, full-service care, the area's top trainers and care-givers, attention to detail and a club-like environment, The Stable at Normandy Farm excels at providing a high-end, healthy environment for horses and riders alike."

The Youngkin campaign said the training and boarding on the farm is minimal.