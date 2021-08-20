State lawmakers close loophole for special education students, but caregiver questions remain

That meant Prince Edward County Public Schools did not have to cover Jackson's tuition for the Faison Center.

“It seemed like in the case of that story… you had one locality that was seeming to say ‘no, no, no, we’re not going to pay for that private day school, you can have that extra year because we have to give it to you, but you’re going to do it in our school,’ and that wasn’t our intent,” VanValkenburg said.

The amendment, approved on August 10, now explicitly states that payments are meant to support special education private day school costs. It also allows localities to meet their share of the bill by using their own federal funds, and allocates an additional $3.5 million for localities.

Todd Ratner, a lawyer who specializes in special education law, welcomed the changes.

“It seemed to me like the VDOE was going out of its way to interpret the budget amendment in a way that would not provide these students with what the General Assembly was pretty clearly desiring to do,” Ratner said.

“...I thought that budget amendment was pretty clear. VDOE had a different interpretation to it, and it seems to me that in response to the VDOE’s interpretation, that the General Assembly acted again to say, ‘No, we meant what we said the first time.”