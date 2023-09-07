The Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a Wednesday crash in King George County as Angelo Isiah Farrer, 51, of King George.
Police said they responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Dahlgren Road near Caledon Road at around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday. A 2019 Chevy Silverado, traveling eastbound on Dahlgren Road, came to a stop as a vehicle in front of it slowed to make a turn. A 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle, traveling behind the Silverado, struck the rear driver side of the pickup truck before crossing over into oncoming traffic and colliding with a 2022 Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound, according to police.
Farrer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, police said.
This crash remains under investigation.
Recognize anyone in these Times-Dispatch archive photos?
Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters were radio regulars in Richmond in the mid-1940s. The singing group — Anita (from left), June, mother Maybelle and Helen — was featured often in the Old Dominion Barn Dance at the Lyric Theater downtown, and lived in the city for a while before moving to Glen Allen. They left the Richmond area in 1948.
1944, Times-dispatch
In June 1964, auctioneer H.H. Bartlett ran a cattle sale inside the Hotel John Marshall — a first for the downtown Richmond property. The sale was part of an auctioneer contest during the annual meeting of the Livestock Marketing Congress, which met in Richmond for the first time. Twenty-seven auctioneers from across the U.S. competed over the weekend.
times-dispatch
In February 1976, Arthur Ashe Jr. (right) visited with his brother, Johnnie, and father, Arthur Sr., at Westwood Racquet Club in Richmond. Ashe was back in his hometown for the United Virginia Bank Tennis Classic at the Coliseum. He went on to beat Brian Gottfried for the singles title and the $17,000 top prize. Ashe and partner Tom Okker placed second in doubles and split $2,000.
Don Rypka
In August 1980, Rudolph Cunningham placed a chicken into the rotisserie oven at Stonewall Market on Grove Avenue in Richmond. The market was opened in 1946 by Stanley and Marilyn Linas. Decades later, in an era of supermarkets, Stonewall Market still maintained a strong base of customers who had groceries delivered to their kitchens. Marilyn Linas even admitted that she had not met many of her customers in person, as much of their business was done over the phone.
Times-Dispatch
In June 1943, eight of the 10 members of Women in Production Service central committee met. WIPS had organized at DuPont Co.’s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County that March as part of a nationwide movement of women taking over work in factories as men served during World War II. The committee included representatives for plant management and labor, and the chairwoman reported to the Spruance War Production Committee.
Times-Dispatch
In July 1967, beauty queens and convertibles gathered on Interstate 64 to celebrate a new 9-mile stretch of highway from the Bryan Park area at Interstate 95 to Short Pump in Henrico County. In lieu of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $23 million project, the lead car drove over a traffic counter cable.
Staff photo
In July 1933, a group of Richmonders enjoyed lunch and lager at a local establishment. Virginia lawmakers were close to legalizing some beer sales as the Prohibition era was nearing its end.
Staff photo