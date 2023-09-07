Police said they responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Dahlgren Road near Caledon Road at around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday. A 2019 Chevy Silverado, traveling eastbound on Dahlgren Road, came to a stop as a vehicle in front of it slowed to make a turn. A 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle, traveling behind the Silverado, struck the rear driver side of the pickup truck before crossing over into oncoming traffic and colliding with a 2022 Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound, according to police.