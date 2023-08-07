Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Louisa County on Sunday.

Police said that David E. Lively Jr., 33, of Bumpass, was driving a 2008 Didge Ram east on Jefferson Highway at around 1:11 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by Bobbie Jo Sprouse, 58, of Bumpass, head-on.

Lively succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sprouse was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.