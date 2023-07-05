Update: All northbound lanes are open at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), according to VDOT. Towing crews are expected to remove the downed tractor-trailer from the right shoulder around 6 p.m.

Two people died and one person was injured following a three-vehicle crash on I-95 involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers responded Wednesday at 4:42 a.m. to the crash at mile marker 136.7 near Centreport Parkway in Stafford County. The crash caused up to 6.5 miles in delays for commuters.

VDOT arrived to the scene to assist with road closures and detours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.