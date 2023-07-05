Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

Wednesday morning's crash occurred at mile marker 136.7 near Centreport Parkway in Stafford County, causing more than 6 miles in delays for commuters. All northbound lanes are closed.

Traffic backups are beginning just before exit 130 (Route 3), according to VDOT. Northbound traffic is being detoured to Route 1 at exit 136.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.